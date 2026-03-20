The “Hottest” Bagel in the U.S. Lands in Philadelphia as PopUp Bagels® Expands Across Pennsylvania, Delaware, South Jersey, and the DMV





PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels, the award-winning bagel brand redefining the bagel experience, is expanding with its first Philadelphia storefront opening today at 10 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, PA, and a new Georgetown, D.C. store coming soon. These two openings kick off PopUp Bagels’ expansion to the region, with 10 total locations in Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware and 20 total locations in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to come.

PopUp Bagels is not your typical bagel shop. In an industry long considered settled, the brand has stirred things up by focusing on doing one thing really well: serving bagels hot from the oven and unsliced. No sandwiches, no toasters - just bagels meant to be torn apart and dipped into rotating schmears. The result invites customers to Grip, Rip and Dip® - a morning ritual that has inspired bagel lovers everywhere.

Since the brand's debut in Connecticut in 2021, PopUp Bagels has grown from humble beginnings into a company known for its unique business model, featuring hot and whole bagels, weekly schmear flavors and standout brand collaborations. What started out of founder Adam Goldberg's backyard window has since become a defining icon of New York’s bagel culture, drawing fans from across the country eager to experience its Not Famous but Known bagels for themselves.

“Our expansion into the Pennsylvania, Delaware, DMV, and South Jersey markets reflects the continued strength of the brand,” said Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels. “We’re growing with intention and partnering with operators who understand how to execute the PopUp experience at a high level.”

New locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, the DMV, and South Jersey, along with a partnership expansion with Seeded Capital, further strengthen PopUp Bagels’ position in the bagel industry. What sets PopUp Bagels apart is the experience - bagels meant to be shared, torn apart, and dipped into rotating schmears and butters. Whether enjoyed right on the street or taken home to share, PopUp Bagels celebrates simplicity, flavor, and the pure joy of a freshly baked bagel. The brand’s commitment to high-quality bagels and unique rotating schmears continues to generate excitement and loyalty among bagel lovers everywhere, as PopUp Bagels continues bringing its distinct bagel experience to new communities across the country.

“Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey, and the DMV have strong neighborhood food traditions, and great bagels are part of that,” said Brian Harrington, Partner at Seeded Capital and PopUp Bagels’ regional partner. “We see a real opportunity to bring something different to these communities with PopUp’s fresh, hot, whole bagel experience. It’s simple, it’s energetic, and we believe it will connect here in a real way.”

New storefronts in Philadelphia and D.C., as well as throughout the greater DMV, Delaware, and South Jersey areas, mark significant milestones for PopUp Bagels as they continue to expand the brand’s footprint throughout the country. The new locations will deliver the same freshly baked, hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the bagel experience in NYC, Connecticut, California, Florida, and beyond. The shops will serve bagels for walk-ins, advance orders, and catering.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to

Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

About Seeded Capital

With over 100 years combined experience with some of the leading Hospitality, Restaurant, Fitness, Banking and Real Estate brands, Seeded Capital Partners can leverage that experience to take growing brands to a whole new level.

M18PR: popupbagels@m18pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/578e206a-099c-4cee-98d6-444ea777c320