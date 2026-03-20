Dave Cantin Group Appoints Veteran Auto Advisor Nate Klebacha Chief Acquisition Officer

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading automotive mergers and acquisitions advisory company, has named veteran automotive retail advisor Nate Klebacha to the newly created role of Chief Acquisition Officer. This position was created to emphasize and prioritize DCG’s advisory capabilities.

Klebacha brings more than two decades of experience in auto retail advisory, M&A transactions, and corporate development. Throughout his career, he has been involved in transactions involving more than 200 dealerships with a combined enterprise value of more than $4 billion.

In his new role, Klebacha will be a part of the company’s executive team, managing its M&A advisory line of business. He will oversee the company’s national team of managing directors, ensuring effective utilization of DCG’s industry-leading data, technology and talent while facilitating the seamless collaboration of the team in service of the company’s clients.

“The creation of the Chief Acquisition Officer role and Nate’s hiring is further evidence of DCG’s commitment to delivering greater value and better results to our dealership clients,” Dave Cantin Group President Brian Gordon said. “Nate’s experience, relationships, knowledge of the M&A industry’s best practices, leadership, and principled approach to working with dealers made him the perfect fit for this role.”

Before joining DCG, Nate Klebacha led his own automotive retail advisory firm. Previously, he co-founded Haig Partners, where he spent nearly 10 years advising dealers on buy-sell transactions. His career also includes senior leadership roles at The Presidio Group and six years in corporate development at Asbury Automotive Group.

"Three years ago, DCG pivoted toward a comprehensive client partnership model, offering a full suite of advisory services,” Klebacha said. “This strategic shift aligns with the changing needs of this industry: consolidation is transforming the way dealerships are managed and evaluated. DCG’s focus on sustaining long-term partnerships; leveraging market research, industry data and analytics in their work with clients; and delivering the deep network of contacts and connections to each engagement are all reasons why I’m delighted to join the DCG team.”

Klebacha holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

About Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually. DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long-term client relationships and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform client strategy.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive insights and delivers timely market intelligence including the Market Outlook Report (MOR) and the Inside M&A studio show and podcast with CBT News. DCG’s proprietary AI-enabled platform Jump IQ anchors its advisory services to help retail automotive dealers make smarter data-driven M&A decisions.

The company’s nonprofit initiative DCG Giving funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment across the United States and supports other charitable causes.

For more information, visit www.davecantingroup.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Merx

Dave Cantin Group

katiemerx@gmail.com

+1 313.510.5090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/081701a0-15ea-406e-8e6d-6b9ac207b2e8.