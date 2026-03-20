Housing Leaders and U.S. Lawmakers Convene in Washington to Address the Future of Hispanic Homeownership

San Diego, CA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) today announced its headline speakers for the 2026 Homeownership & Housing Policy Conference (HHPC), taking place March 23–25, 2026, at the JW Marriott Washington, DC in Washington, D.C.

The annual conference convenes housing industry leaders, policymakers, and advocates to address the most urgent issues shaping the future of housing and Hispanic homeownership in the United States. Through high-level briefings, keynote conversations, and policy discussions, the event empowers attendees to advocate for sustainable housing policy and economic opportunity. NAHREP will release its annual State of Hispanic Homeownership Report and install its 2026 National President, Edwin Acevedo, from Los Angeles, who succeeds Oralia Herrera from Chicago.

This year’s program features prominent voices from government, media, and industry, including:

Headline Speakers

Scott Turner , U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Catherine Cortez Masto , United States Senator

, United States Senator Ruben Gallego , United States Senator

, United States Senator Frank Cassidy , Federal Housing Commissioner and Assistant Secretary for Housing, Office of Housing and the Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

, Federal Housing Commissioner and Assistant Secretary for Housing, Office of Housing and the Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Carolina Jannicelli , Managing Director and Global Head of Diversity, Opportunity & Inclusion, JPMorganChase

, Managing Director and Global Head of Diversity, Opportunity & Inclusion, JPMorganChase Mike Miedler , President & CEO, Century 21 Real Estate

, President & CEO, Century 21 Real Estate Jimmy Gomez , United States Congressman

, United States Congressman Diana Olick, Senior Climate and Real Estate Correspondent, CNBC

Together, these leaders and journalists will explore the evolving housing landscape, including housing supply challenges, mortgage access, and policy solutions that support long-term homeownership and economic mobility.

“Homeownership remains one of the most powerful drivers of economic and social prosperity in America,” said Gary Acosta, Co-founder & CEO of NAHREP. “The Homeownership & Housing Policy Conference brings together the top voices shaping policy and the professionals on the front lines of housing to educate the industry about the power of the Hispanic market and ensure all Americans have access to the opportunities homeownership provides.”



Featured Policy and Industry Speakers

Additional speakers include leaders from national housing and advocacy organizations:

Emily Terrell , Business Coach and National Speaker, Tom Ferry Coaching

, Business Coach and National Speaker, Tom Ferry Coaching Laura Arce , Senior Vice President, Economic Initiatives, UnidosUS

, Senior Vice President, Economic Initiatives, UnidosUS Juan Proaño , CEO, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)

, CEO, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Bryan Greene , Vice President, Policy Advocacy, National Association of Realtors

, Vice President, Policy Advocacy, National Association of Realtors Ken Wingert , Chief Advocacy Officer, National Association of Home Builders

, Chief Advocacy Officer, National Association of Home Builders Rebecca Shi , Executive Director, American Business Immigration Coalition

, Executive Director, American Business Immigration Coalition Kara Murray-Badal, Director, Housing Venture Lab, Terner Labs

Presented by Chase as Title Sponsor, the conference will kick off with a keynote luncheon, followed by a welcome reception featuring a live performance by musical artist Frankie Negron, and culminate with the Presidential Installation Gala, sponsored by Century 21, where Edwin Acevedo will be installed as NAHREP’s 2026 National President.

Shaping the Future of Hispanic Homeownership

This year’s State of Hispanic Homeownership Report will reveal that Hispanic homebuyers are leading the demand for homeownership in the United States and are the driving force behind the current and future housing markets. The conference provides a platform for collaboration among policymakers, lenders, real estate professionals, and advocates working to expand access to homeownership.

Attendees will gain insight into market trends, housing supply challenges, and legislative developments while engaging directly with policymakers shaping the nation’s housing agenda.

Registration and full program details are available at nahrep.org.

About NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 62,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2025 policy priorities here.

Press Contact:

press@nahrep.org

(619) 719-4801