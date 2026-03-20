PetClaw AI Launches Autonomous Desktop AI Companion for 24/7 Productivity





PetClaw AI Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetClaw AI today announced the release of its new autonomous desktop AI companion, designed to help users complete tasks efficiently across multiple applications. PetClaw operates in the background, collecting information, analyzing data, and organizing insights, allowing users to focus on higher-level work.

Unlike traditional chat-based tools, PetClaw can execute tasks directly on the computer, including managing emails, handling messages across platforms such as Gmail, WhatsApp, and Discord, and assisting developers with GitHub projects. It can also support more advanced workflows, such as generating market research reports, monitoring market trends, assisting with KOL collaborations, and creating user-generated content (UGC) for digital platforms. The AI companion runs continuously, making it a persistent desktop assistant for users seeking automation beyond content generation. The company describes the product as “a desktop AI pet that can work for you 24 hours a day.”

Easy Installation and User-Friendly Design

PetClaw’s installation is straightforward, requiring no coding or API configuration. Once set up, users can interact via text or voice commands to manage tasks and workflows. Although represented as a small desktop pet, the system can understand complex instructions and execute them autonomously.

Enhanced Productivity with Long-Term Memory

With continued use, PetClaw adapts to user preferences and habits, improving collaboration efficiency. Early users report time savings, such as automatically summarizing online discussions or monitoring trends for content creation.

Skill Store Expands Capabilities

PetClaw AI also introduces a Skill Store, enabling users to install additional capabilities, including financial monitoring, automated data collection, video generation, complete literature organization and etc.. The platform aims to provide advanced automation tools without requiring users to train AI models themselves.

Privacy and Security

All user data is stored locally by default, helping ensure that sensitive information is not uploaded to the cloud.

“PetClaw represents a shift from conversational AI to action-oriented AI,” said David Mose, founder of PetClaw AI. “Our goal is to create intelligent desktop assistants that help users complete tasks efficiently while maintaining a simple and intuitive experience.”

PetClaw AI envisions a future where computers act as intelligent work environments, handling repetitive tasks so users can focus on creative and strategic work.

For more information about PetClaw AI and its autonomous desktop AI companion , visit https://petclaw.ai

About PetClaw AI

PetClaw AI is a technology company focused on developing autonomous desktop AI agents that enhance productivity and automate workflows across multiple applications. The company’s mission is to transform computers into intelligent work environments, enabling users to focus on creative and strategic tasks while AI handles repetitive operations.

Media Contact:

PetClaw AI

David Mose

support@petclaw.ai

https://petclaw.ai/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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