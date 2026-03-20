Strategic Petroleum Reserve Market Size to Hit USD 16.03 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Petroleum Reserve Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Strategic Petroleum Reserve Market size was valued at USD 9.20 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.03 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% during 2026–2035.”

Geopolitical Instability and Rising Import Dependence in Asia Propel Market Growth Globally

Since the IEA established the 90-day reserve requirement in 1974, the investment case for strategic petroleum reserves has remained unchanged. Governments that rely on imported oil require a buffer between a disruption in supply and the economic harm that would directly affect consumption. The scale of economies that are now performing that computation has altered. Approximately 70% of China's oil consumption is currently imported, having been a net importer in 1993. Over 80% of India's economy depends on imports. In response, both nations have built reserve infrastructure at a rate that their capacities in 2010 did not anticipate, and the economies of Southeast Asia connected to the Belt and Road initiative are at an earlier stage of this process.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Strategic Storage Partners

APTIM

BWX Technologies

Royal Vopak

Oiltanking

Kinder Morgan

VTTI

NuStar Energy

Buckeye Partners

Magellan Midstream

CNPC

Sinopec

Saudi Aramco

ENEOS

Enbridge

ExxonMobil

Energy Transfer

Pertamina

Indian Oil Corporation

Reliance Industries

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 9.20 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 16.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.76% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Storage Type (Underground Caverns, Aboveground Tanks, Salt Domes, and Depleted Oil Fields)

• By Petroleum Product (Crude Oil, Refined Products (Gasoline, Diesel, Jet Fuel), Biofuels / Alternative Fuels, and Others)

• By Storage Purpose (Energy Security & Emergency Supply, Price Stabilization & Market Intervention, Industrial & Commercial Usage, and Strategic Trade & Export Management)

• By End-User (Government / National Energy Agencies, Oil & Gas Companies, Military & Defense Organizations, and International Energy Organizations)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Storage Type

Underground Caverns dominated with a 36.24% share in 2025 at USD 3.33 Billion as it offers the best combination of large-volume capacity, geological integrity over long storage periods, rapid drawdown capability, and cost per barrel of storage capacity at scale. Depleted Oil Fields are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 10.06% through 2035 as the cost economics improve significantly as operators accumulate experience with field conversion projects.

By Petroleum Product

Crude Oil dominated with a 68.45% share in 2025 at USD 6.30 Billion due to the historical design of national reserve systems, which were built around crude storage. Biofuels / Alternative Fuels are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 7.69% through 2035 as governments that have made biofuel blending mandates central to their transport fuel policy find it logical to extend reserve holdings to include the biofuel component of the fuel supply they are protecting.

By Storage Purpose

Energy Security & Emergency Supply dominated with a 51.28% share in 2025 at USD 4.72 Billion. Strategic Trade & Export Management is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 8.65% through 2035 as major oil-producing nations particularly in the Gulf and among emerging producers in Africa are recognizing that petroleum reserve positions can be used as instruments of market influence, price management, and trade relationship management.

By End-User

Government / National Energy Agencies dominated with a 55.62% share in 2025 at USD 5.12 Billion as reserve programs are policy instruments rather than commercial investments. International Energy Organizations are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 10.10% through 2035 as the IEA, IEF, and regional equivalents develop more active reserve coordination roles that require their own operational capacity and management infrastructure.

Regional Insights:

With a 41.98% market share at USD 3.86 billion in 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the strategic petroleum reserve market. By 2035, it is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.46%. With the second-largest strategic petroleum reserve in the world, after the United States, and continuous construction of aboveground tank and salt cavern capacity throughout coastal storage hubs in the provinces of Shandong, Zhejiang, and Liaoning, China is the leading national market in the region.

With a 24.12% share in 2025 at USD 2.22 billion, North America is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.82% to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2035. With a 64.3% regional share, the U.S. leads North American demand. With a capacity of over 714 million barrels spread across four Gulf Coast salt cavern locations, the U.S. SPR continues to be the largest single emergency reserve in the world. However, recent policy-driven drawdowns have drastically decreased its fill level and created a government-funded replenishment program.

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Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Royal Vopak announced a capacity expansion at its Eemshaven terminal in the Netherlands, adding 200,000 cubic meters of petroleum product storage configured for EU emergency stock mandate compliance, financed partly through a long-term storage agreement with a European national energy agency.

Royal Vopak announced a capacity expansion at its Eemshaven terminal in the Netherlands, adding 200,000 cubic meters of petroleum product storage configured for EU emergency stock mandate compliance, financed partly through a long-term storage agreement with a European national energy agency. In April 2025, Oiltanking completed commissioning of a petroleum storage hub in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, developed with Saudi Aramco, adding 1.5 million cubic meters of crude and refined product storage operable under both commercial throughput and strategic reserve mandate configurations.

Exclusive Sections of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Market Report (The USPs):

STORAGE INFRASTRUCTURE & CAPACITY OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you understand reserve capacity distribution across storage types, along with improvements in storage efficiency, safety standards, and long-term stability of petroleum reserves.

– helps you understand reserve capacity distribution across storage types, along with improvements in storage efficiency, safety standards, and long-term stability of petroleum reserves. RISK REDUCTION & STORAGE ENGINEERING INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate reductions in leakage risks, evaporation losses, and maintenance challenges through advanced storage technologies and infrastructure upgrades.

– helps you evaluate reductions in leakage risks, evaporation losses, and maintenance challenges through advanced storage technologies and infrastructure upgrades. PETROLEUM PRODUCT DIVERSIFICATION & SUPPLY SECURITY – helps you analyze reserve composition by product type and assess improvements in fuel availability, supply flexibility, and emergency response capabilities.

– helps you analyze reserve composition by product type and assess improvements in fuel availability, supply flexibility, and emergency response capabilities. STRATEGIC UTILIZATION & MARKET STABILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand how reserves are utilized for energy security, price control, and trade management, along with their impact on reducing price volatility during crises.

– helps you understand how reserves are utilized for energy security, price control, and trade management, along with their impact on reducing price volatility during crises. SUPPLY DISRUPTION & ENERGY SECURITY METRICS – helps you identify how strategic reserves mitigate fuel shortages and reduce the impact of geopolitical and market instability events.

– helps you identify how strategic reserves mitigate fuel shortages and reduce the impact of geopolitical and market instability events. GOVERNANCE, POLICY & INVESTMENT TRACKING – helps you evaluate the role of governments, oil companies, and global agencies in reserve management, along with improvements in policy execution, coordination, and investment flows.

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