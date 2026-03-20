Maritime Security Market Size to Reach USD 46.60 Billion by 2035; Rising Geopolitical Risks and Expanding Maritime Trade Driving Market Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maritime Security Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The Maritime Security Market size was valued at USD 31.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46.60 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.06% during 2026–2035. Surface vessels, underwater vehicles, and drones are examples of unmanned systems that are increasingly being incorporated into maritime surveillance and patrol operations. These systems extend the detection coverage that manned patrols are unable to consistently maintain while lowering the personnel cost and risk profile of monitoring large maritime zones.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 31.43 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 46.60 Billion

CAGR: 4.06% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Maritime Security Market was valued at USD 8.02 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.29% through 2035. With investments from the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Navy pushing baseline procurement across surveillance, access control, and port screening technologies, the United States has the largest naval force in the world and one of the most extensive port security infrastructures.

Escalating Geopolitical Tensions on Key Shipping Routes to Augment Market Growth Globally

There are two demand structures in the maritime security industry at the same time. Strategic threat assessment and defense budget cycles, which move slowly but produce big, long-term contracts, are the driving forces behind government-funded acquisition of naval capacity, coast guard technology, and national port security programs. Direct danger exposure, insurance requirements, and regulatory compliance all influence commercial investment. The ISPS Code establishes a mandated procurement floor that operators cannot fall below without losing access to international ports by requiring ships and port facilities engaged in international trade to implement certified security measures.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

BAE Systems

L3Harris Technologies

General Dynamics

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit Systems

Honeywell International

Kongsberg Gruppen

SAIC

Boeing

Safran Electronics & Defense

Textron Systems

OSI Maritime Systems

DroneShield

Smiths Group

Harris Corporation

Maritime Security Solutions

Segmentation Analysis:

By Security Type

Port & Critical Infrastructure Security dominated with a 34.52% share in 2025 at USD 10.85 Billion as it encompasses the broadest security interventions perimeter control, access management, surveillance, vessel traffic management, and physical asset protection. Cargo & Container Security is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.05% through 2035 as containerized trade volume keeps rising, cargo crime sophistication advances in parallel, and non-intrusive inspection technology is expanding from major gateway ports into secondary terminals that previously could not afford the infrastructure.

By System

Surveillance & Tracking Systems (Radar, AIS, Sonar) dominated with a 31.48% share in 2025 at USD 9.89 Billion as it provides the foundational domain picture on which all other security decisions depend. Access Control & Cybersecurity Solutions are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 5.53% through 2035 as the digitalization of port operations and vessel navigation has created attack surfaces that did not exist a decade ago.

By Application

Port & Harbor Security dominated with a 33.27% share in 2025 at USD 10.46 Billion as the port infrastructure security type. Commercial Shipping Security is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 5.54% through 2035 as the elevated Red Sea threat environment since 2023 moved vessel security investment from compliance-driven to operationally urgent for liner operators, tanker owners, and bulk carriers transiting high-risk corridors.

By End-User

Government & Defense Authorities dominated with a 36.14% share in 2025 at USD 11.36 Billion as national defense and coast guard programs generate the largest single procurement events globally. Oil & Gas Companies are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.09% through 2035 as offshore infrastructure in deepwater fields offshore West Africa, Brazil, and Southeast Asia are proliferating in maritime security environments globally.

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Maritime Security Market Segmentation

By Security Type

Port & Critical Infrastructure Security

Vessel Security

Coastal Surveillance & Border Security

Cargo & Container Security

By System

Surveillance & Tracking Systems (Radar, AIS, Sonar)

Screening & Scanning Systems (X-ray, Cargo Inspection)

Communication Systems

Access Control & Cybersecurity Solutions

By Application

Port & Harbor Security

Offshore Platform Security (Oil & Gas Rigs)

Naval & Defense Operations

Commercial Shipping Security

By End-User

Government & Defense Authorities

Port Authorities

Shipping & Logistics Companies

Oil & Gas Companies

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for USD 11.83 billion (37.63%) in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.65 percent to reach USD 15.32 billion by 2035. The size of U.S. federal maritime security programs run by the Coast Guard, the Navy, and DHS, as well as port security grant programs that finance terminal improvements at the nation's major oil and container ports, are key factors in the region's leadership.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.25%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing area, expected to reach USD 13.77 billion by 2035 from USD 6.83 billion in 2025. Government and commercial security investment are being driven concurrently by territorial disputes in the South China Sea, piracy strain in the Strait of Malacca, and the size of Asia's container port infrastructure.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Lockheed Martin received a contract for additional AN/AQS-22 Airborne Low Frequency Sonar systems for the U.S. Navy’s MH-60S helicopter fleet, extending maritime surveillance and submarine detection capability in the Indo-Pacific theater, with provisions for deliveries to allied Pacific partner nations under the U.S. maritime security cooperation programs.

Lockheed Martin received a contract for additional AN/AQS-22 Airborne Low Frequency Sonar systems for the U.S. Navy’s MH-60S helicopter fleet, extending maritime surveillance and submarine detection capability in the Indo-Pacific theater, with provisions for deliveries to allied Pacific partner nations under the U.S. maritime security cooperation programs. In April 2025, Thales deployed its SkyView Maritime surveillance system at three major Mediterranean port facilities, providing integrated radar, electro-optical, and AIS fusion across harbor approaches and terminal perimeters to close coverage gaps that legacy single-sensor systems had left exploitable by small vessel intrusion.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SECURITY DOMAIN EFFECTIVENESS & THREAT PREVENTION METRICS – helps you understand revenue distribution across maritime security segments and evaluate improvements in threat detection, situational awareness, and incident response capabilities.

– helps you understand revenue distribution across maritime security segments and evaluate improvements in threat detection, situational awareness, and incident response capabilities. RISK REDUCTION & BREACH PREVENTION INSIGHTS – helps you assess the reduction in unauthorized access, smuggling activities, and security breaches through integrated maritime security frameworks.

– helps you assess the reduction in unauthorized access, smuggling activities, and security breaches through integrated maritime security frameworks. SYSTEM CAPABILITY & SURVEILLANCE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze adoption across surveillance, tracking, scanning, and communication systems, along with improvements in real-time monitoring, precision, and reliability.

– helps you analyze adoption across surveillance, tracking, scanning, and communication systems, along with improvements in real-time monitoring, precision, and reliability. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & SYSTEM OPTIMIZATION – helps you track the impact of automation and integrated surveillance technologies in reducing detection gaps and minimizing system downtime.

– helps you track the impact of automation and integrated surveillance technologies in reducing detection gaps and minimizing system downtime. APPLICATION-BASED SECURITY & DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you identify deployment trends across ports, offshore platforms, naval operations, and commercial shipping, driven by geopolitical tensions and trade expansion.

– helps you identify deployment trends across ports, offshore platforms, naval operations, and commercial shipping, driven by geopolitical tensions and trade expansion. END-USER ADOPTION & INVESTMENT INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate adoption across government, defense, port authorities, and energy companies, along with increasing investments in cybersecurity and advanced maritime security infrastructure.

Maritime Security Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 31.43 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 46.60 Million CAGR CAGR of 4.06% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Maritime Security Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Security Type

6. Maritime Security Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By System

7. Maritime Security Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

8. Maritime Security Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-User

9. Maritime Security Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

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