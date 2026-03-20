ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS

20 March 2026 at 15.40 EET

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly and indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds, and the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 19 March 2026 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of point A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of point B) Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights 141,134,278 shares







740,104,338 voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.02% shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.00% shares







Below 5% voting rights 5.02% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009014377 Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights POINT A SUBTOTAL Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights American Depositary Receipt (US68628Y1047) N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights POINT B SUBTOTAL Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Mikko Kemppainen



General Counsel



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.