Feed Additives Market Set to Reach $67.90 Billion by 2031 Driven by Rising Demand for Animal Nutrition

Delray Beach, FL, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global feed additives market is estimated to reach USD 50.72 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to USD 67.90 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

As the global demand for animal-based protein continues to rise, livestock producers are adopting advanced nutritional solutions to ensure healthy growth, improved digestion, and higher production efficiency. Feed additives have therefore become an essential component in modern animal nutrition strategies.

Rising Importance of Feed Additives in Modern Livestock Production

Feed additives play a crucial role in improving animal performance and maintaining overall livestock health. These additives are commonly incorporated into feed formulations to enhance nutrient absorption, strengthen immunity, and support optimal animal growth.

With the rapid expansion of commercial livestock production systems, farmers are increasingly relying on additives such as enzymes, probiotics, amino acids, vitamins, phytogenics, minerals, and organic acids. These ingredients help animals digest feed more effectively, reduce metabolic stress, and improve feed conversion ratios.

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In addition, increasing awareness regarding animal welfare, disease prevention, and sustainable farming practices is encouraging livestock producers to adopt scientifically formulated feed solutions.

Asia Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the feed additives industry over the coming years. The region’s expanding livestock industry is a major driver behind this growth.

Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing dietary preferences are increasing the demand for affordable protein sources such as poultry, eggs, milk, and fish. As a result, poultry, dairy, and aquaculture sectors across Asia Pacific are expanding significantly.

To meet this rising demand, livestock producers are increasingly adopting modern and commercial farming practices that rely heavily on feed additives. Additives such as enzymes, amino acids, vitamins, and probiotics help improve digestion, boost immunity, and support faster animal growth. The growing adoption of commercial compound feed in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations is therefore accelerating the demand for feed additives across the region.

Amino Acids Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

Among the various types of feed additives, the amino acids segment is expected to hold a substantial share of the market during the forecast period.

Amino acids are essential nutrients required for protein synthesis, muscle development, and overall animal growth. Livestock sectors such as poultry, swine, and aquaculture depend heavily on amino acids including lysine, methionine, threonine, and tryptophan to maintain balanced nutrition and improve feed efficiency.

By optimizing nutrient utilization and reducing feed waste, amino acids help livestock producers enhance productivity while controlling feed costs, making them one of the most widely used additives in modern animal feed formulations.

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Dry Feed Additives to Lead by Form

Based on form, dry feed additives are projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Dry additives such as powders, granules, and premixes are widely preferred because they are easier to handle, transport, and store compared with liquid additives.

This advantage becomes particularly important in regions with complex supply chains and varying climatic conditions. Dry additives also blend efficiently with compound feed formulations, making them highly suitable for large-scale feed production.

Feed mills across regions such as North America and Asia Pacific increasingly prefer dry additives as commercial feed manufacturing continues to expand.

Key Companies Shaping the Feed Additives Market

Several global and regional companies are actively contributing to innovation and growth within the feed additives industry. Major players operating in the market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), Alltech (US), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Adisseo (France), Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd (India), Nutreco (Netherlands), BRF Global (Brazil), Volac International Ltd. (UK), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Bentoli (US), Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Novus International, Inc. (US), and Global Nutrition International (France).

These feed additives companies are investing in research and development, strategic partnerships, and product innovations to enhance feed efficiency, support sustainable livestock production, and meet the evolving nutritional needs of animals worldwide.

The global feed additives market is poised for steady expansion as livestock producers prioritize animal health, productivity, and efficient feed utilization. With the increasing demand for high-quality animal protein and the growing adoption of commercial farming practices, feed additives will continue to play a critical role in shaping the future of animal nutrition.

Advancements in nutritional science, along with expanding livestock production across emerging markets, are expected to further accelerate the growth of the feed additives market over the coming years.

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