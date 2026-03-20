FullPAC Strengthens Executive Leadership, Appoints Hector Garcia as CRO

Strategic hire to lead go-to-market strategy, scale revenue, prepare for proposed Nasdaq listing

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a leading nonpartisan election campaign technology provider, today announced it has appointed Hector Garcia as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Building upon his revenue leadership support as a Company consultant since July 2025, Garcia has been appointed to lead the Company’s global go-to-market strategy encompassing enterprise sales operations and national expansion.

Garcia brings a disciplined, data-driven approach to FullPAC’s organization as a seasoned revenue architect with 35 years’ progressively senior executive experience in sales and business development across technology industries including SaaS, telecommunications, and data infrastructure.

“We believe that Hector is a world-class revenue leader who understands how to build and optimize high-performing teams in complex, regulated environments,” said Travis Trawick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FullPAC. “His demonstrated success in scaling pipelines from six figures to tens of millions makes him the ideal strategic architect to drive FullPAC’s commercial engine as we transition into the public markets.”

Throughout his career, Garcia has specialized in maturing multi-year sales cycles for Tier 1 telecommunications providers and global media and technology firms. His track record includes managing a $750 million communications portfolio at iBasis where he supervised multi-country sales organizations of more than 25 professionals. Most recently, at NetNumber and Evergent, he successfully scaled qualified sales pipelines by over 100x while managing portfolios exceeding $25 million in the cloud-based subscription and fraud mitigation sectors.

“FullPAC is at the forefront of a major shift in how the political industry utilizes technology and data,” said Garcia. “I am honored to lead this talented team as we evolve the sector’s infrastructure to new levels of sophistication. My focus will be on building a scalable, world-class commercial organization that delivers measurable ROI for our partners and long-term value for our future shareholders.”

Garcia’s selection comes at a pivotal time as FullPAC accelerates its growth strategy following the qualification of its Regulation A+ offering and proposed Nasdaq listing under the reserved ticker symbol “GOTV” (“Get Out The Vote”). Garcia’s leadership style was initially forged in the United States Navy, where he served as a Submariner. Garcia’s background in highly regulated, mission-critical environments provides him with valuable expertise in risk management and operational execution that aligns with FullPAC’s commitment to compliance and transparency.

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc., through its subsidiary RoboCent, Inc., is a leading technology company building state-of-the-art voter communication infrastructure for political campaigns, nonprofits, and public company proxies. The Company is backed by leading institutional investors, including 32 Ventures and Stripe Capital. Its platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated AI-driven digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections with an ambition to become the first publicly traded, pure-play election technology platform. Learn more at GOTV.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of “forward-looking” terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are “forward-looking” statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and/or any future closings in connection with the Offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering and/or any future closings in connection with the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company’s proposed public listing on Nasdaq, anticipated spending in future elections, the Company’s growth trajectory and evolution of its products and campaigns. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions and the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made.

We have based these “forward-looking” statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such “forward-looking” statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these “forward-looking” statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these “forward-looking” statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any of these statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of these statements to reflect future events or developments.

Company Contact

GOTV Investor Relations

ir@gotv.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@gotv.com

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