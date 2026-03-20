AleForge Sweeps Five Industry Awards Across Web and Game Hosting in 2026

Oakwood, GA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleForge, a global leader in web and game hosting, has been honored with five major industry awards in 2026, cementing its reputation for innovation, performance, and customer satisfaction. The company received the Top Game Hosting Service award from Media & Entertainment Business Review and four top honors from HostingSeekers: Best Web Hosting Company, Best Customer Support, Best Uptime Performance, and Fastest Growing Hosting Brand.

Image showing all of the AleForge awards

These accolades highlight AleForge’s commitment to secure, high-performance hosting. Every AleForge customer benefits from advanced DDoS protection and proprietary latency optimization at no extra cost, ensuring fast, uninterrupted service for businesses and gamers worldwide.

“Winning across both web and game hosting categories is a testament to our team’s dedication to security, speed, and support,” said AleForge's COO. “We’re proud that every customer receives industry-leading DDoS protection and latency optimization at no extra cost. These awards reflect our commitment to innovation and reliability worldwide.”

2026 Awards:

Top Game Hosting Service — Media & Entertainment Business Review

Best Web Hosting Company — HostingSeekers

Best Customer Support — HostingSeekers

Best Uptime Performance — HostingSeekers

Fastest Growing Hosting Brand — HostingSeekers

Key Features:

Advanced DDoS protection for all customers

Proprietary latency optimization technology

High-availability, secure infrastructure

Award-winning 24/7 customer support

AleForge continues to set industry standards, providing dependable, high-speed hosting solutions for websites and games around the globe. The company remains focused on innovation and customer experience as it grows its leadership position in the hosting industry.

To learn more about AleForge’s award-winning hosting, visit aleforge.net.

About AleForge

AleForge stands as a dominant force that operates in gaming and business hosting to achieve its goal of delivering dependable and protected hosting services with maximum performance in digital environments. The company has led technological progress since its beginning by uniting modern innovation with strong system architecture to achieve exceptional uptime and rapid operational speed.

About HostingSeekers

HostingSeekers functions as an international directory which enables businesses to find dependable web hosting services and technology service providers. Organizations can select their hosting companies and development agencies and digital service partners through this platform which provides verified listings and transparent performance metrics for all hosting ecosystem providers.

About Media & Entertainment Business Review

Media & Entertainment Business Review serves as a top publication which delivers comprehensive studies about media and entertainment industry trends and technological breakthroughs. The platform functions as an industry professional resource because it identifies breakthrough businesses and their innovative technological advancements. The annual awards program recognizes organizations which demonstrate excellence and innovation through their efforts to advance industry development and build the future of the sector.

For more information, visit:

https://www.hostingseekers.com/hostingseekers-web-hosting-awards-2026-winners

https://www.mediaentertainmentbusinessreview.com/aleforge-2026

Press Inquiries

AleForge Marketing Team

marketing [at] aleforge.net

https://aleforge.net