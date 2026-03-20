Toll Brothers Announces Town Lake at Flower Mound Now Open in Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its final phase of luxury homes is now open in Town Lake at Flower Mound, a sought-after community in Flower Mound, Texas. The model home is currently under construction and the community is selling from the Company’s nearby Oakbridge Crossing community at 1209 Valkyrie Sky Road in Flower Mound.





Town Lake at Flower Mound offers exquisite single-family home designs with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. These homes range from 3,782 to over 6,000 square feet and include architectural styles such as Classic, Hill Country, Farmhouse, Modern Farmhouse, and Transitional. Homes are priced from $1.46 million.

Toll Brothers customers will have the opportunity to personalize their floor plans and finishes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





This exceptional community offers home sites ranging from 1/2 to 3/4 acres, providing an abundance of open space for a tranquil lifestyle. Residents will enjoy being just a short drive from the upscale shops and restaurants of downtown Flower Mound and 20 minutes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The community is served by highly ranked Flower Mound schools, including Liberty Elementary School, McKamy Middle School, and Flower Mound High School.

"Town Lake at Flower Mound offers a rare opportunity to own a luxury home in one of the most desirable locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. "With its spacious homes, serene setting, and unmatched convenience, Town Lake at Flower Mound is the perfect place for home shoppers to call home."

For more information about Town Lake at Flower Mound and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Dallas, call 855-289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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