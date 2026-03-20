Bettingbladet aims to become Sweden’s central hub for gambling industry news & trends

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bettingbladet.se, a Swedish gambling industry news platform, announced its ambition to establish itself as a central source for news, analysis and market insight covering the Swedish gambling sector.

As the Swedish gambling market continues to evolve through regulatory change, new product launches, shifting payment solutions and increased investor interest in listed gambling companies, Bettingbladet aims to provide broader and more transparent coverage of the industry in one place.

The platform’s editorial focus goes beyond traditional comparison content and promotional offers. Instead, Bettingbladet seeks to cover the companies, trends and personalities shaping the sector, while also making the market more accessible for readers with an interest in gambling-related shares and publicly traded sector companies.

“Sweden has produced some of the gambling industry’s most influential companies, yet there is still a lack of accessible and transparent editorial coverage bringing the sector together in one place,” says Mikael Peränen, Editor-in-Chief of Bettingbladet. “Our ambition is to make the industry easier to follow for players, investors and professionals alike.”

Bettingbladet said it plans to monitor developments across operators, suppliers and adjacent gambling businesses, while also highlighting broader industry movements and the individuals behind them. The site aims to offer readers a clearer understanding of both current developments and the structural shifts influencing the market.

In addition to reporting on new products and market developments, Bettingbladet intends to provide context around the evolution of the Nordic gambling industry. This includes historical perspectives on how the sector was shaped during earlier growth phases, including the poker boom years and the rise of Malta as a key hub for Swedish iGaming entrepreneurship and expertise.

“There is strong interest not only in what is happening now, but also in how this industry was built and who helped shape it,” Peränen continues. “We want to keep readers informed about new trends, while also bringing forward the stories, companies and individuals that matter.”

Transparency is a central part of the platform’s positioning. In a sector where affiliate-driven business models are common, Bettingbladet said it aims to clearly distinguish between editorial content, analysis and commercial collaborations.

“We believe transparency and honesty are essential for building long-term trust,” Peränen adds. “That is especially important in an industry where the lines between marketing and media have often been unclear.”

Bettingbladet is currently in an early growth phase and plans to expand its coverage over time, with the ambition of building a broader archive of Swedish gambling industry news, analysis and company-related reporting.

About Bettingbladet

Bettingbladet is a Swedish editorial platform covering the gambling industry, with a focus on market developments, listed companies, regulation, trends and the people shaping the sector. The platform aims to provide transparent, accessible and insight-driven coverage for players, investors and industry professionals.

Media Contact

Bettingbladet

Press office

Email: info@bettingbladet.se

Website: https://bettingbladet.se/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/109128316/

X: https://x.com/Bettingbladetse