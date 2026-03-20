Spordi-ennustus.ee launches to compare sports betting sites for Estonian players

TALLINN, Estonia, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A new online platform, Spordi-ennustus.ee, has launched to provide Estonian players with a comprehensive comparison of sports betting sites available in the market.

The platform offers structured overviews of betting operators, including information on bonuses, odds, payment methods and other key features. The aim is to make it easier for users to identify differences between operators and find options suited to their preferences.

The launch comes as sports betting continues to grow in popularity across Estonia and the wider European market, increasing demand for clear and accessible information about available betting services.

Spordi-ennustus.ee combines operator comparisons with educational content, including guides explaining different types of bets, how odds work and broader trends within the sports betting industry. The content is tailored specifically for Estonian users, with a focus on both local market developments and international operators.

The platform is positioned as an independent information source designed to improve transparency and help users make more informed decisions before placing bets.

Spordi-ennustus.ee is currently in its early phase and plans to expand its coverage with additional comparisons, guides and market insights over time.

About Spordi-ennustus.ee

Spordi-ennustus.ee is an Estonian online platform that compares sports betting sites and provides guides, industry insights and educational content for players.

Media Contact

Spordi-ennustus.ee

Email: info@spordi-ennustus.ee

Website: https://spordi-ennustus.ee

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spordiennustus/