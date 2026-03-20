Galaxi Marketplace Gives Creators a Single AI Platform to Build and Own Consumer Brands

Los Angeles, CA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxi Marketplace today announced the launch of its patent-pending, AI-powered creator-commerce infrastructure platform designed to empower anyone to build real consumer brands without the traditional barriers of inventory, compliance, and operational complexity.

“Whether you’re an influencer, an athlete, a rock star, or a grandma, your personal brand is your greatest asset,” said Joe Wallace, Founder and CEO of Galaxi Marketplace. “Until now people had to piece together tools and apps from a wider variety of services - ones that didn’t always integrate with each other well and almost always surprised them with hidden fees. The existing services with the biggest name recognition out there are really mere storefronts, doing nothing to actually help the owner get ahead. With Galaxi we’ve built the AI-powered infrastructure that is going to give creator-level business owners the kinds of tools the biggest brands on earth have at their disposal.”

While many creators have large and loyal audiences, few have access to the operational infrastructure or resources for inventory required to launch and sustain a consumer brand. Traditional ecommerce marketplaces focus on facilitating transactions, not enabling long-term brand ownership. Building a product company typically requires managing multiple vendors, investing heavily in inventory, navigating regulatory requirements, and coordinating manufacturing, fulfillment, payments, and customer management. Galaxi Marketplace centralizes and automates that entire process.

The platform functions as a full-stack operating system for brand creation rather than a simple storefront. Its proprietary AI technology identifies creator intent, matches creators with eligible products and vetted manufacturers, and gates products by category, regulation, and risk. Galaxi integrates manufacturing partners, co-packers, fulfillment and logistics providers, payment systems, payout structures, and compliance workflows into a single shared infrastructure. Creators can launch and scale brands without holding inventory or assembling complex backend teams.

“The future belongs to platforms that empower people, not just companies,” added Wallace. “What we’re building is designed to unlock new revenue streams, accelerate innovation, and give individuals the ability to participate in industries that were once difficult to access.”

Unlike traditional marketplaces, Galaxi is built infrastructure-first. Creators maintain ownership of their brand, their customers, and their intellectual property. Galaxi owns and operates the underlying platform, its AI systems, and its data intelligence layer. This structure is designed to build trust at the brand level while allowing the platform to continuously improve its intelligence across multiple categories and participants.

The company’s patent-pending architecture protects its AI-driven onboarding and brand generation workflows, compliance gating systems, multi-brand marketplace infrastructure, and data ownership and routing systems. The platform is designed to scale across apparel, food and beverage, supplements, beauty and wellness, home goods, and digital products, while supporting live commerce, digital storefronts, and multi-channel selling environments.

Galaxi’s business model includes one-time onboarding fees, monthly SaaS subscriptions, revenue sharing on product sales, and future opportunities tied to licensing and owned-brand intellectual property. The company is targeting creators ready to move beyond one-off sponsorship deals and build equity-backed businesses, as well as celebrities, athletes, and entrepreneurs seeking scalable consumer product opportunities. It also offers an expansion pathway for established brands interested in creator-led distribution.

With the creator economy continuing to mature, Galaxi Marketplace positions itself as the infrastructure layer for the next generation of creator-owned brands—transforming influence into durable, ownable companies built for long-term growth.

Business enquiries: natasha@galaximarketplace.com

Media enquires owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

Learn more at GalaxiMarketplace.com





