Longeviti Neuro Solutions Appoints T. Rowe Price CEO Robert W. Sharps to Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeviti Neuro Solutions, a neurotechnology company developing advanced implantable and AI-enabled solutions for neurological health including the ClearFit AI™, the first Acoustic Brain Interface (ABI)™, today announced the appointment of Robert W. Sharps, Chief Executive Officer and President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW), to its Board of Directors.

Sharps brings three decades of leadership experience in global asset management, capital markets, corporate governance, and strategic growth. As CEO and the Chairman of the Board of T. Rowe Price, he oversees one of the world’s leading investment firms, managing more than $1.5 trillion in assets for individuals, institutions, and retirement investors worldwide.





“Rob’s leadership and perspective at the intersection of finance, governance, and long-term value creation will be invaluable as Longeviti continues to grow,” said Jesse Christopher, Founder of Longeviti Neuro Solutions. “His experience guiding a global investment organization will help strengthen our strategic planning, governance, and partnerships as we scale the company. His perspective will support the acceleration of our clinical and commercial initiatives, the continued expansion of our ClearFit AI™ platform, and the advancement of our long-term therapeutic roadmap including work in blood-brain barrier disruption.”

Longeviti Neuro Solutions is a neuro platform company developing technologies designed to advance the understanding and treatment of neurological conditions while supporting long-term brain health and human performance. The company is known for its FDA-cleared products, including ClearFit AI™, the first Acoustic Brain Interface (ABI)™. Its ClearFit AI™ platform integrates advanced imaging, artificial intelligence, and precision engineering to enhance planning, placement, and analysis for neurotechnology and implantable solutions.

“I am pleased to join the board of Longeviti Neuro Solutions during a period of significant advancement in neuroscience and medical technology,” said Sharps. “The company’s work combining artificial intelligence, data insights, and innovative neurotechnology represents an important opportunity to improve the way neurological conditions are studied and treated. I look forward to supporting the leadership team as they continue building and scaling the company’s platform.”

Sharps joined T. Rowe Price in 1997 and has held a variety of leadership and investment roles within the organization. He became Chief Executive Officer and President in 2022 and previously served as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investments, overseeing the firm’s global investment platform.

His appointment reflects Longeviti’s continued effort to expand its leadership team with experienced advisors from technology, medicine, and global business as the company advances its next generation of proprietary neuro-implant and AI-driven technology solutions aimed at improving neurological health, longevity, and cognitive outcomes.

About Longeviti Neuro Solutions ( https://longeviti.com )

Longeviti Neuro Solutions is a neurotechnology company focused on developing advanced implantable, AI-enabled, and non-invasive solutions designed to enhance neurological health, longevity, and human potential while expanding the possibilities of brain-centered medicine. By combining engineering innovation, neuroscience, and artificial intelligence, Longeviti is redefining the future of brain-centered healthcare and therapeutics, and working to advance new approaches to understanding, treating, and optimizing brain function. Longeviti is known for its FDA-cleared products, including ClearFit AI™, the first Acoustic Brain Interface (ABI)™.

The Baltimore-based company has full in-house manufacturing, packaging, design, and sterilization capabilities, with multiple FDA clearances, successful FDA audits, and ISO 13485 certification. Longeviti holds more than 50 patents worldwide, with products approved for use in over 120 hospitals globally. To date, Longeviti neurosurgical implants have been used in more than 4,000 patients.

Contact: Nicole Halsey/Natalie Van Buskirk Polished Nichols PR & Marketing nicole@polishednichols.com natalie@polishednichols.com 410.952.2122/443.956.4765

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