Palmako Announces Expansion of Garden Room Range Amid Rising Demand for Remote Workspaces in the UK

Uckfield, ENGLAND, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmako, a European manufacturer of engineered timber buildings, announced the expansion of its garden room range to meet rising demand for dedicated home office spaces across the UK. The expanded range includes a variety of prefabricated outdoor structures designed to support remote and hybrid working, offering homeowners flexible, year-round workspaces that enhance productivity, privacy, and work-life separation.

palmako logo

Demand for garden rooms continues to increase as remote and hybrid working becomes embedded across multiple industries. What began as a temporary adjustment has evolved into a structural shift in how professionals use their homes. As a result, many UK homeowners are seeking dedicated outdoor structures that provide functional, professional workspaces while avoiding the disruption, planning complexity, and cost associated with traditional home extensions.

Palmako, a European manufacturer of engineered timber buildings, is responding to this shift by expanding and promoting its range of garden room structures designed specifically for use as home offices, studios, and multipurpose workspaces.

The sustained rise in remote work has created new expectations around productivity, privacy, and work-life balance. Kitchen tables and spare bedrooms often lack the separation required for long-term professional use. Garden rooms offer a distinct physical boundary between home and work environments, helping individuals establish clearer routines and improved focus.

By aligning product development with evolving working patterns, Palmako aims to support homeowners who require flexible, year-round spaces that balance practicality, durability, and design.

Industry observers note that buyers are prioritising buildings that support all-season use, efficient space planning, and access to natural light. Palmako’s garden room collection reflects these preferences through contemporary and traditional designs manufactured from slow-grown Nordic spruce and supplied as precision-engineered flat-pack kits.

Palmako garden rooms are available in a variety of footprints and layouts, enabling homeowners to select structures appropriate for individual work, virtual meetings, consulting sessions, creative projects, or small business operations. Many models incorporate large glazed doors and windows to enhance interior brightness and create a visual connection with outdoor surroundings, a feature increasingly valued in home workspace design.

The company offers multiple wall thickness options that can support insulation upgrades, allowing garden rooms to be adapted for colder months. Roof styles include flat, pent, and pitched configurations, providing flexibility when aligning a structure with existing property architecture or garden layouts.

A Palmako spokesperson commented: “As flexible working becomes more established, homeowners are looking for practical ways to create professional environments at home without undertaking major structural renovations. Garden rooms provide a straightforward solution that can be installed efficiently while offering a dedicated and comfortable space for work.”

Palmako manufactures its buildings using modern production processes intended to ensure dimensional accuracy, structural reliability, and consistent product quality. The company’s facilities operate under controlled manufacturing standards designed to optimise material use and maintain quality control throughout the production cycle.

Palmako operates an established UK branch with local stock and delivery, providing garden room and timber building solutions to customers across the United Kingdom. The company expects continued growth in demand for garden rooms as property owners prioritise adaptable living spaces that support long-term lifestyle and employment flexibility.

About Palmako

Palmako is a European manufacturer of prefabricated wooden buildings and engineered timber products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Estonia, the company produces garden rooms, log cabins, sheds, saunas, and carports for residential and commercial markets. Palmako supplies products across the UK and multiple international territories.



Press Inquiries

Mark Bailey

Regional Director

uk-support [at] palmako.co.uk

https://palmako.co.uk/