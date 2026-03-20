CoW Swap and Bitget Wallet Connect Liquidity Networks as DEX Infrastructure Interoperates

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has connected its DEX trading infrastructure with decentralized exchange aggregator CoW Swap , linking two liquidity networks as on-chain trading markets become increasingly fragmented across protocols and blockchains.

Through the integration, Bitget Wallet users will gain access to liquidity sourced through CoW Swap's solver network. Bitget Wallet will also operate a dedicated CoW Swap solver that leverages its own DEX trading API to source liquidity and execute trades within the CoW Protocol auction system. This allows orders submitted through CoW Swap or any other partner leveraging CoW Protocol to be routed through Bitget Wallet’s aggregated liquidity infrastructure while expanding execution options across decentralized markets where liquidity is increasingly fragmented across exchanges and chains.

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in decentralized trading infrastructure, as wallets, aggregators and execution engines begin to interoperate more directly. As trading activity spreads across multiple blockchains and decentralized exchanges, routing liquidity across multiple aggregators is becoming increasingly important to achieve optimal price execution.

CoW Swap is known for its batch auction model and solver network, which matches trades and competes to provide optimal execution while helping reduce the impact of maximal extractable value (MEV). The platform aggregates liquidity across decentralized exchanges and professional market makers through a network of competing solvers. CoW Protocol, the infrastructure powering CoW Swap, processed approximately $87 billion in trading volume in 2025, more than doubling the $40.2 billion recorded in 2024, according to project data .

Bitget Wallet, which serves more than 90 million users globally, has built its own DEX trading API designed to aggregate liquidity across decentralized trading protocols and execution venues. The infrastructure aggregates liquidity across more than 110 decentralized trading protocols and supports trading across networks including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, Solana and Morph. The system compares quotes across venues to determine optimal execution paths and powers the majority of trades executed through the Bitget Wallet app.

"On-chain liquidity is becoming increasingly fragmented across chains, protocols and trading venues," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "As the ecosystem evolves, the next stage of decentralized trading infrastructure will be defined by interoperability between liquidity networks. Integrating with CoW Swap expands routing options for our users while connecting Bitget Wallet's execution infrastructure to a broader solver ecosystem."

“Every trader deserves the best possible execution, no matter which app they're using or which chain they're trading on,” said Anna George, Co-founder of CoW DAO. “This integration with Bitget Wallet means CoW Swap's solver competition - and the MEV protection that comes with it - is now accessible to tens of millions more users. That's what building open infrastructure is all about.”

CoW Swap operates a solver-based execution system that allows professional market makers and liquidity providers to compete for trade execution, helping optimize pricing across multiple liquidity sources while mitigating MEV-related risks.

The integration comes as decentralized exchanges continue gaining traction relative to centralized trading platforms. Industry data shows on-chain trading volumes expanded significantly across decentralized venues in recent years as users increasingly rely on wallet-based trading interfaces and aggregation infrastructure to access liquidity across fragmented markets.

Users can visit Bitget Wallet's official channels for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About CoW Swap

CoW Swap is an intent-based DEX aggregator that enables gasless, MEV-protected swaps across major chains through solver competition and batch auctions – powered by CoW Protocol. Since launch, CoW Protocol has processed over $150B in user trades, saving tens of millions in extracted value. Learn more at https://cow.fi .

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