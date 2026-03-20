SageX AI Launches Invoice Processing and Purchase Order Automation for Manufacturing Companies: Eliminating Manual ERP Data Entry

NEW YORK, NY, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As manufacturing companies accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, a critical bottleneck is emerging: most organizations are still dependent on manual data processes that limit the effectiveness of AI systems. SageX, an AI-native enterprise data platform, has announced the expansion of its solution for manufacturing firms, positioning it as the essential first AI layer required to automate data workflows and unlock profitability at scale. To learn more about SageX AI's Invoice Processing and Purchase Order Automation Solution for Manufacturing Companies visit the comapny website.

Across the manufacturing sector, adoption of AI is rapidly increasing. However, despite widespread experimentation, most companies remain far from fully operational AI deployment. Industry research shows that while nearly all manufacturers are exploring AI, only a small percentage are able to scale it effectively due to fragmented systems and inconsistent data flows. The gap between AI ambition and execution is largely driven by the lack of structured, reliable data feeding into core enterprise systems such as ERP platforms.

In most manufacturing environments, critical business data is still processed manually. Purchase orders, invoices, supplier documents, logistics records, and production reports are often received in unstructured formats such as PDFs, emails, images and spreadsheets. Teams must manually process this information and push it into ERP systems, creating delays, increasing error rates, and limiting real-time decision-making capabilities.

SageX addresses this challenge by introducing a continuous AI data automation layer that transforms unstructured data into structured, ERP-ready intelligence in real time. The platform ingests documents from across the enterprise, applies machine learning and reasoning-based models to extract and validate key data, and automatically feeds structured and transformed clean outputs into ERP systems. This eliminates manual processes and ensures that enterprise systems operate on accurate, up-to-date information.

The scale of the problem is significant. More than 80 percent of enterprise data exists in unstructured formats, including documents, emails, and operational records. Without a system to structure and standardize this data, AI initiatives struggle to deliver consistent results. SageX's platform is designed to solve this foundational issue by acting as a persistent data transformation layer that continuously converts fragmented information into usable, governed data for downstream systems.

One of the most immediate use cases is purchase order and invoice automation. Manual processing of invoices can take up to two weeks per document and cost between $10 and $16 per invoice, with error rates ranging from 12 to 15 percent. These inefficiencies lead to idle manufacturing hub, delayed shipment orders and payments, missed discounts, and financial leakage across large-scale manufacturing operations (sagexglobal.ai). By automating this workflow, SageX enables faster processing, improved accuracy, and stronger supplier relationships.

Beyond finance operations, the platform supports a wide range of manufacturing use cases, including supply chain data processing, compliance automation , and production reporting. By standardizing and structuring data across departments, SageX creates a unified data foundation that enables real-time visibility and more effective decision-making across the organization.

The financial impact of AI adoption in manufacturing is already becoming clear. Companies implementing AI-driven automation are reporting 10 to 25 percent improvements in process efficiency and measurable gains in productivity and capacity utilization. However, these outcomes depend heavily on the quality and accessibility of underlying data. Without a reliable data pipeline, even advanced AI systems remain limited to isolated pilot projects.

SageX positions its solution as the starting point for enterprise AI transformation. Rather than focusing on isolated use cases, the platform provides a scalable data infrastructure that supports multiple AI applications simultaneously, including analytics, AI agents, and operational automation systems. By fixing the data layer first, manufacturers can accelerate the deployment of AI across their entire organization.

The platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing ERP systems, allowing manufacturers to modernize without replacing their core infrastructure. This approach enables incremental adoption, reducing risk while delivering immediate operational improvements.

As manufacturing companies prepare for 2026, the message is clear: AI success will not be determined by the sophistication of models alone, but by the strength of the data infrastructure that supports them. By eliminating manual data processes and creating a continuous flow of structured, reliable data into ERP systems, SageX aims to help manufacturers unlock a new phase of efficiency, automation, and profitability.

https://vimeo.com/1084126464

For more information, visit https://www.sagexglobal.ai

###

For more information about SageX AI, contact the company here:



SageX AI

Pratik Vyas

pratik@sagexglobal.ai

131 W 33 Street

Floor 16

New York, 10001

United States