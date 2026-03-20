INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Concorde International Group, Ltd. (CIGL) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Concorde International Group, Ltd. (“Concorde”) (NASDAQ: CIGL). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Concorde’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Concorde was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) Concorde’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

If you purchased Concorde shares between April 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/concorde-international-group/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 18, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com