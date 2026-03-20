MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Business transacted at MT Højgaard Holding A/S’ annual general meeting 2026

 | Source: MT Højgaard Holding A/S MT Højgaard Holding A/S

Please find enclosed the business transacted at MT Højgaard Holding A/S´ Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2026.

Contact:
Morten Hansen and Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

Attachment


Attachments

MTHH company announcement 20Mar26
GlobeNewswire

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