MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Business transacted at MT Højgaard Holding A/S’ annual general meeting 2026

Please find enclosed the business transacted at MT Højgaard Holding A/S´ Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2026.
Contact:
Morten Hansen and Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.
Attachment
| Source: MT Højgaard Holding A/S MT Højgaard Holding A/S
Please find enclosed the business transacted at MT Højgaard Holding A/S´ Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2026.
Contact:
Morten Hansen and Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.
Attachment
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by MT Højgaard Holding A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014. ...Read More
Niels Holm Mikkelsen has been appointed CEO of MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit MT Højgaard Danmark effective 3 March 2026. Niels Holm Mikkelsen succeeds Carsten Lund who has been CEO of the...Read More