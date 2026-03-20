London, UK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Trader Firm (alphafunded.com), the instant funding proprietary trading firm that surpassed $50 million in verified trader payouts in March 2026, has established a combination of account terms that industry observers are citing as a new operational benchmark for the funded trading sector. The firm offers a maximum account allocation of $4,000,000, a 100% profit split as a standard feature across all account tiers, on-demand same-day payouts, unrestricted news trading, and no minimum trading day requirements — a combination that no other instant funding firm currently matches in its entirety.

The announcement comes as the proprietary trading industry undergoes a structural transition. The global prop trading market, valued at $7.14 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $24.55 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9%, is experiencing a fundamental shift in trader preferences — away from multi-phase evaluation models and toward instant funding structures that grant traders live capital access from day one.

The Account Structure That Sets the Standard

Alpha Trader Firm's account terms represent a deliberate departure from the industry conventions that have defined prop firm offerings since the category's emergence. Each element of the firm's structure addresses a specific friction point in the traditional funded trading relationship.

The $4,000,000 maximum allocation is the highest published ceiling in the instant funding category. For traders whose performance track record is established and whose risk management is disciplined, the ability to scale to $4 million represents a materially different earnings trajectory than what is available at firms with lower allocation ceilings. A trader generating a consistent 5% monthly return on a $4 million account retains $200,000 per month at a 100% profit split — a figure that is structurally unachievable at firms that cap allocations at lower levels.

The 100% profit split is offered as a standard feature, not as a premium tier or paid add-on. This distinction matters operationally: traders do not need to pay an additional fee or meet a higher performance threshold to access the full profit retention that Alpha Trader Firm advertises. Every dollar of profit generated belongs entirely to the trader.

The on-demand payout system eliminates the scheduled payout cycle that characterises most prop firm structures. Rather than waiting for a bi-weekly or monthly payout date, traders can request withdrawals at any time, with same-day processing. This feature addresses the most consistent operational complaint in the funded trading space: the gap between earning profits and receiving them.

Account Features at a Glance

FEATURE ALPHA TRADER FIRM INDUSTRY STANDARD Maximum Account Allocation $4,000,000 $100,000 – $400,000 (typical) Profit Split 100% — All Tiers, Standard 70% – 90% (varies by tier) Payout Frequency On-Demand — Same Day Bi-weekly or monthly Evaluation Required No — Instant Funding 1–2 phase evaluation (most firms) Minimum Trading Days None 4–10 days per cycle (typical) News Trading Unrestricted Restricted around major events Weekend Holding Permitted — All Accounts Restricted or account-type dependent Verified Payout Track Record $50M+ (March 2026) Varies — often not publicly disclosed





Operational Credibility at Scale

The $50 million payout milestone distinguishes Alpha Trader Firm from the broader landscape of instant funding providers in a critical respect: operational verification at scale. The proprietary trading market includes more than 2,000 firms globally, the majority of which are small operations with limited payout capacity and unverified track records. Alpha Trader Firm's publicly documented payout history — distributed across funded traders in more than 100 countries — provides the kind of operational evidence that professional traders require before committing to a funded trading relationship.

The firm's growth from founding in 2022 to $50 million in cumulative payouts by March 2026 represents one of the fastest verified payout trajectories in the instant funding segment. This trajectory is particularly significant in the context of the broader market transition: as the instant funding model gains mainstream acceptance, the firms that established early operational credibility are positioned to capture a disproportionate share of the market's continued growth.

"The combination of a $4 million allocation ceiling, 100% profit split, and on-demand payouts is not incremental improvement — it is a different category of funded trading relationship. Alpha Trader Firm has built the infrastructure to deliver on all three simultaneously."

— Verified Trustpilot review, alphafunded.com, March 2026

Market Context and Growth Trajectory

The broader market context reinforces the significance of Alpha Trader Firm's position. The instant funding segment has been the fastest-growing category within prop trading, driven by trader demand for immediate capital access and disillusionment with evaluation models that generate firm revenue regardless of trader success. Alpha Trader Firm was among the first firms to offer a fully operational instant funding model at scale, and its $50 million payout milestone positions it as the most financially active firm in this segment.

For institutional observers of the proprietary trading market, Alpha Trader Firm's trajectory provides a data point for the instant funding model's viability at scale. The firm's ability to distribute $50 million in payouts while maintaining operational continuity across more than 100 countries demonstrates that the instant funding model is not merely a marketing proposition — it is an operationally sustainable business structure.

"I've traded with multiple prop firms over five years. Alpha Trader Firm is the first one where the terms in the marketing match the terms in the account. The on-demand payouts work exactly as described."

— Verified Trustpilot review, alphafunded.com, February 2026

Looking Ahead

Alpha Trader Firm's roadmap for 2026 includes continued expansion of its funded trader community, with particular focus on markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Sub-Saharan Africa — regions where demand for alternative capital access structures is growing rapidly and where the traditional banking and investment infrastructure does not provide equivalent opportunities for skilled traders.

The firm's Pay Later programme, launched in early 2026, further reduces the barrier to entry by allowing traders to access funded accounts without an upfront payment, settling the account fee from their first payout. This programme extends the instant funding model's accessibility to traders who have the skill but not the immediate capital to purchase a funded account outright.

For traders evaluating prop firm options in 2026, Alpha Trader Firm's combination of the highest allocation ceiling in the instant funding category, a 100% profit split as a standard feature, on-demand same-day payouts, and a verified $50 million payout track record represents a benchmark against which other offerings in the category can be measured.

About Alpha Trader Firm

Alpha Trader Firm (alphafunded.com) is a proprietary trading firm founded in 2022 that provides instant funding accounts and evaluation-based funded accounts to traders worldwide. The firm has distributed over $50 million in payouts to its community of funded traders across more than 100 countries. Alpha Trader Firm offers a maximum account allocation of $4,000,000, a 100% profit split as a standard feature, on-demand same-day payouts, unrestricted news trading, and weekend holding across all account types. The firm is committed to providing traders with transparent, fair, and fast access to trading capital.

Media Contact: press@alphafunded.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements and market analysis based on publicly available information as of March 2026. Past payout performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.