2026 Semiquincentennial Two-Roll Sets & Bags of the Revolutionary War Quarter Available on March 27

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for two-roll sets and bags of the second 2026 Semiquincentennial Quarter featuring the Revolutionary War on March 27 at noon (EDT).

Product options include:

Priced at $63, a bag containing a total of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 26SQBC)

Priced at $63, a bag containing a total of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 26SQBD)

Priced at $56, a two-roll set, for a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 26SQRC)

Customers are encouraged to set up “Remind Me” alerts to be notified when ordering begins. They can also view detailed images of the Revolutionary War quarter and explore additional 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin and Medal Program products.

The Revolutionary War Quarter obverse (heads) features George Washington, the first President of the United States and Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. The inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.”

The reverse (tails) shows a Continental Army soldier at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Washington’s forces endured defeat at the Battle of Brandywine and faced disease and extreme cold during their winter encampment from 1777 to 1778. Independence had been declared the previous July, but the Second Continental Congress was forced to flee Philadelphia to evade a British attack. The soldier’s resolute gaze shows his will to overcome the trials of the war in pursuit of liberty. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “25¢,” and “REVOLUTIONARY WAR.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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