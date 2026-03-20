Capital Farm Credit returns $100.8 million to cooperative members

College Station, Texas, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Farm Credit continued to show its strong commitment to its cooperative customers by returning $100.8 million in cash patronage to its borrowers, with another $94.5 million in allocated equities declared for potential future disbursement.

“One of the most meaningful moments of our year is when we’re able to give back to the people who make this cooperative what it is,” said Jeff Norte, president and CEO of Capital Farm Credit. “It’s a privilege to share our success with those we serve, and we’re proud that our Cooperative Returns Program remains one of the strongest in the nation.”

Since 2006, Capital Farm Credit has distributed more than $2.9 billion in combined cash and allocated equities to its members, a unique advantage of partnering with the state’s largest agricultural lender.

“Capital Farm Credit’s Cooperative Returns Program truly makes a difference in the lives of the farmers, ranchers and rural landowners we serve,” said Sally Lawson, chief financial officer. “Supporting rural Texas isn’t just part of our mission; it’s something we care deeply about. We’re honored to provide producers with the capital they need to keep their operations strong and to help agriculture continue to thrive for generations to come.”

Kenton Kimball, chairman of the Capital Farm Credit Board of Directors, emphasized that the board’s decisions center on the interests of its stockholders.

“As a member-owned cooperative, we’re built to put our stockholders’ needs at the center of every decision we make,” Kimball said. “That structure aligns our interests and helps strengthen not only Capital Farm Credit, but the entire agricultural industry in Texas. With patronage as an added benefit, we’re able to share our success by returning profits to our members.”