Gray Media and Atlanta Braves to Simulcast 2026 Home Opener on BravesVision and Braves on Gray Stations

ATLANTA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media and the Atlanta Braves announced today that the Braves’ 2026 home opener against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, March 27, will simulcast on BravesVision and Braves on Gray television stations, bringing the game to fans across the Southeast.

First pitch at Truist Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch on BravesVision and on Gray Media’s network of local television stations throughout Braves Country. Fans can find local over-the-air channel listings at bravesongray.com.



BravesVision, the multimedia platform owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, will serve as the team’s official local television home for the 2026 season. Fans across the organization’s six-state territory will have multiple options to watch Braves games without blackouts, including through video service providers and streaming on Braves.TV. For more information on how to watch, visit braves.com/watch.

The home opener will feature pregame festivities celebrating 60 years of Braves baseball in Atlanta. At 4 p.m., fans can take part in the Braves Walk as the team circles The Battery Atlanta, starting on the first-base side and ending at the Chop House Gate before heading inside for batting practice. The pregame ceremony will include a tribute video, appearances by franchise legends, and a ceremonial first pitch.

“Opening Day is a celebration that belongs to the fans, and Gray Media is committed to making it accessible to viewers across our stations in the Southeast. We’re excited to simulcast this milestone event as the Braves honor six decades in Atlanta and begin what promises to be another exciting season,” said Hilton H. Howell Jr., Gray Media chairman and co-CEO.

# # #

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 114 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 97 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 113 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Erik Schrader | Vice President and General Manager - WANF | 404-327-3100





About the Atlanta Braves:

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on BravesVision, with streaming available on Braves.TV. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and X.com/braves.