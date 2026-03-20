SafeSpace Global Corporation Reports Q2 Fiscal 2026 Financial Results; Company Transitions from Pre-Revenue to Revenue-Generating Stage, Expands Footprint with Nashville Office, and Initiates Steps Toward National Exchange Uplisting

KNOXVILLE, TN., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) (SafeSpace Global or the Company), a leader in multimodal AI-powered safety and security solutions company dedicated to safety innovation across multiple industries, on March 17, 2026 announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2026 (Q2 FY2026) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Q2 FISCAL 2026 | KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Transition to Revenue-Generating Stage: SafeSpace has successfully exited its pre-revenue phase, having deployed AI safety solutions across its first of four core verticals, marking a significant operational milestone.

SafeSpace has successfully exited its pre-revenue phase, having deployed AI safety solutions across its first of four core verticals, marking a significant operational milestone. Nashville Office Expansion: The Company announced the opening of additional office space in Nashville, Tennessee, reflecting accelerating commercial momentum and geographic growth to support scaling partnerships.

The Company announced the opening of additional office space in Nashville, Tennessee, reflecting accelerating commercial momentum and geographic growth to support scaling partnerships. Uplisting Initiative: SafeSpace has initiated the corporate governance process required for a national stock exchange listing, including seeking shareholder approval; a move designed to broaden investor access and enhance the Company's capital markets profile.

SafeSpace has initiated the corporate governance process required for a national stock exchange listing, including seeking shareholder approval; a move designed to broaden investor access and enhance the Company's capital markets profile. Strong Working Capital Position: Working capital surplus of $3.6 million as of January 31, 2026, providing the Company with a solid financial foundation to execute its growth strategy.

Working capital surplus of $3.6 million as of January 31, 2026, providing the Company with a solid financial foundation to execute its growth strategy. Significant Asset Build-Out: Total intangible assets, net, increased to $1.26 million (from $290,469 at fiscal year-end July 31, 2025), driven by continued investment in proprietary technology and patents.

Total intangible assets, net, increased to $1.26 million (from $290,469 at fiscal year-end July 31, 2025), driven by continued investment in proprietary technology and patents. Operating Expense Reduction in Q2: Total operating expenses for Q2 decreased 7% year-over-year to $1.16 million, reflecting early-stage cost discipline even as the team scaled.

Total operating expenses for Q2 decreased 7% year-over-year to $1.16 million, reflecting early-stage cost discipline even as the team scaled. Interest Income Generated: The Company generated $109,130 in interest income for the six-month period, reflecting prudent management of its cash balances.

The Company generated $109,130 in interest income for the six-month period, reflecting prudent management of its cash balances. Zero Debt: All outstanding debt has been fully repaid, resulting in no interest expense and a clean balance sheet.

All outstanding debt has been fully repaid, resulting in no interest expense and a clean balance sheet. 189.4 Million Shares Outstanding: As of March 12, 2026, with 189,429,097 common shares outstanding.





MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"This quarter represents a defining inflection point for SafeSpace Global," said Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer. "After spending the past year systematically building out our four vertical markets; laying the technology, partnerships, and client infrastructure required to scale, we have now entered the revenue-generating phase of our commercial journey. The opening of our Nashville office is a direct reflection of that progress, as is the board's decision to initiate the shareholder approval process for certain required action as part of its Corporate Governance undertakings for uplisting to a national exchange. We believe these milestones, taken together, position SafeSpace for rapid and meaningful growth in the months ahead."

"Our balance sheet remains strong, with over $5.6 million in total assets and $3.6 million in working capital as of January 31, 2026 and zero debt ," Scott M. Boruff continued. "This financial stability, combined with the strategic partnerships and client relationships we have and will continue to establish across our verticals, gives us the confidence and the runway to scale aggressively. We look forward to sharing further updates on revenue progress and expansion milestones as we execute on our growth plan."

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS | SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2026

The following table presents selected unaudited financial data for the six months ended January 31, 2026 compared with the prior-year-end period:

Balance Sheet (as of January 31, 2026 vs. July 31, 2025)

Cash and cash equivalents: $3,861,070 (vs. $7,546,390 at July 31, 2025; reflecting investment in capital expenditures and operations)

Total current assets: $3,960,157

Total assets: $5,646,993

Total current liabilities: $320,725; a decrease of $45,286 from $366,011 on July 31, 2025

Working capital surplus: $3,639,432 (vs. $7,274,432 at July 31, 2025)

Total stockholders' equity: $5,326,268





Income Statement (Six Months Ended January 31, 2026 vs. 2025)

Total operating expenses: $2,851,117 vs. $1,918,937; increase reflects full-scale build-out of operations, headcount, and go-to-market infrastructure

Interest income: $109,130 vs. $0; new, reflecting cash balances from prior equity raises

Interest expense: $0 vs. $(31,637); all debt extinguished)

Net loss: $(2,741,987) vs. $(1,950,574)

Net loss per common share (basic and diluted): $(0.01) vs. $(0.02)

Weighted average common shares outstanding: 186,831,829





Investing Activity

Capital expenditures of $1,238,678 (During Six Months Ended January 31, 2026); significant investment in equipment and intangible assets to build four-vertical commercial infrastructure; no material capital expenditure commitments outstanding as of January 31, 2026.





BUSINESS UPDATE: FOUR VERTICALS POSITIONED TO SCALE

SafeSpace Global has spent the past fiscal year executing a deliberate build-out strategy across its four key target verticals, each of which utilizes the Company's proprietary multimodal AI monitoring and safety platform. With commercial deployments now underway, SafeSpace Global is positioned to accelerate revenue growth through its growing network of strategic partnerships and direct client relationships.

The Company's advanced AI platform is designed to enhance situational awareness and safety outcomes, reduce operational risk, and improve care efficiency; capabilities that are broadly applicable across the verticals it serves. Management believes this cross-sector approach creates multiple independent pathways to revenue while amplifying the overall commercial potential of the SafeSpace technology ecosystem.

STRATEGIC UPDATES: NASHVILLE EXPANSION & NATIONAL EXCHANGE UPLISTING

SafeSpace recently announced the opening of additional office space in Nashville, Tennessee. This expansion positions the Company to better serve clients and partners in a strategically important market, and reflects the operational scaling underway as the Company transitions from development to commercial execution.

In parallel, the Company's board of directors has initiated the process of seeking shareholder approval in connection with the Company's corporate governance requirements for uplisting to a national stock exchange. Management believes that listing on a national exchange would expand the Company's investor base, improve trading liquidity, and enhance the overall visibility and credibility of the SafeSpace brand with institutional investors and strategic partners.

FULL FILING AVAILABILITY

Readers are encouraged to review the Company's full 10-Q filing, available at www.sec.gov, for a complete discussion of risks and uncertainties.

SafeSpace Global Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2026 is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1584693/000149315226010534/form10-q.htm and on the OTC Markets website under the ticker: SSGC.

ABOUT SAFESPACE GLOBAL CORPORATION

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue generation, commercial expansion, partnership development, the Company's uplisting initiative, and future financial performance. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com