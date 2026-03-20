SPIE announces the completion of the share buyback program initiated on March 9th, 2026

Cergy, March 20, 2026

SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the completion of the share buyback program, initiated on March 9th, 2026, for a maximum of 1,250,000 SPIE shares.

Between March 9th, 2026 and March 19th, 2026, SPIE bought back 1,250,000 of its own shares, in order to partially compensate the dilutive impact of the issuance of new shares under the SHARE FOR YOU 2025 employee shareholding plan and the Group’s long-term incentive plan. These shares will be cancelled in the weeks to come.





About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications.

With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

www.spie.com

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Contacts

SPIE







Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com



SPIE







Investor Relations

Investors@spie.com



IMAGE 7







Laurent Poinsot & Claire Doligez

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

spie@image7.fr

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which SPIE operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter 2 “Risk factors and internal control” in SPIE’s 2024 Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 2nd, 2025, under number D.25-0216 which is available on the website of SPIE (www.spie.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

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