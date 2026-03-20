CrescitAI Unveils Revolutionary AI Voice Agents That Never Miss a Call

Palm Harbor, FLORIDA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrescitAI, an emerging leader in AI-powered business automation, announces the launch of its AI Voice Agents designed to ensure businesses never miss a call, lead, or opportunity again. This new technology is built to transform how companies handle inbound calls by turning every conversation into a potential revenue-generating moment.

Operating across the United States and Canada, CrescitAI is focused on solving one of the most overlooked problems in business today—missed calls that turn into lost customers. Whether it is a salon missing a booking, an HVAC company missing a service request, a law firm missing a new client, or a property management company missing a tenant inquiry, the impact is the same—lost revenue and missed growth.

With CrescitAI’s AI Voice Agents, businesses can now answer every call instantly, qualify leads in real time, and book appointments automatically, 24 hours a day.

These AI Voice Agents use advanced natural language processing to communicate clearly, professionally, and in multiple languages, allowing businesses to serve a wider audience without added staff or complexity. From handling peak call times to covering after-hours inquiries, every conversation is managed with consistency and precision.

“Most businesses don’t realize how much revenue is lost simply from missed calls,” said Robert Timmons, Founder of CrescitAI. “We built CrescitAI to solve that problem. Our AI Voice Agents make sure every call is answered, every lead is captured, and every opportunity has a chance to convert.”

Designed for service-based businesses that rely heavily on inbound calls, CrescitAI’s solution helps eliminate missed opportunities while improving customer experience and operational efficiency. Instead of relying on limited staff or voicemail systems, businesses gain a reliable AI-powered layer that works continuously in the background to capture demand.

The platform integrates seamlessly with existing systems, making it easy to implement without disrupting operations. As customer expectations continue to rise for speed and responsiveness, CrescitAI provides a scalable solution that allows businesses to stay competitive and available at all times.

CrescitAI’s AI Voice Agents are now available for businesses looking to increase responsiveness, capture more leads, and convert more calls into revenue.

For more information, visit https://www.crescitai.com

Press Inquiries

Robert Timmons

robert [at] roberttimmons.com

https://roberttimmons.com