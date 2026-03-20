Aurora, CO, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor's Note: The phrases "restore vision," "support eye health safely," and "Red Root Hack" in the headline reflect terminology used within Retina Clear's marketing materials. These descriptions are presented for informational context only and do not represent clinically established outcomes, independently verified medical claims, or product-level safety findings.

Retina Clear has released a company-issued report outlining how its product is presented across official materials, including references to the "Red Root Hack" concept, ingredient research context, label transparency, and product terms. This release is based on that company-issued report, which is made available through the company's official pages, and is presented for informational purposes only. If purchases are made through links appearing in this release, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This release does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice, and readers are encouraged to verify all product details directly through the company's official pages.

In the company-issued report and related marketing materials, phrases such as "restore vision" and "Red Root Hack" are used as part of the product's promotional narrative. These references are presented here for informational context only and do not indicate clinically established outcomes or independently verified medical claims.

If you have seen ads describing a "cancelled optometrist" and a "Red Root Hack" presented as supporting vision restoration claims — including references to "perfect 20/20 vision" at any age — you have almost certainly encountered the marketing behind Retina Clear. The phrase continues to generate strong consumer interest across social media platforms, wellness blogs, and supplement-focused sites, particularly among adults over 40 who are noticing changes in visual comfort, screen-related eye fatigue, or declining night vision clarity.

Retina Clear is a dietary supplement built around carotenoids, antioxidant vitamins, and botanical extracts that have been part of eye health conversations for decades. With the product's growing visibility come real questions. Is the "Red Root Hack" grounded in published research? How do the vision restoration references in the company's marketing compare to what the scientific literature actually supports? And does the proprietary blend deliver enough active compound per capsule to be meaningful?

The company-issued report describes how Retina Clear is positioned in relation to publicly available ingredient research, while also making clear that product-level clinical evidence for vision restoration has not been established. All product descriptions below are attributed to the company's publicly available materials unless otherwise noted.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by readers who wish to review product information directly, where they can View the current Retina Clear offer (official Retina Clear page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular eye exams, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider — particularly an ophthalmologist or optometrist — before starting any new supplement regimen.

What Is Retina Clear

Retina Clear is a dietary supplement marketed as a vision support formula. According to the company's website, the product is manufactured for RetinaClear, Natures Formulas, based in Aurora, CO 80011, USA. The supplement is sold as a once-daily capsule containing a proprietary blend of 351 mg along with seven individually dosed vitamins and minerals.

According to the company's published product information, Retina Clear is manufactured in the United States. The label lists the supplement as a dietary supplement with a serving size of one capsule and 30 servings per container. The product is distributed through the company's official website at getretinaclear.com, with payments processed through the company's own checkout system.

The individually dosed ingredients include Vitamin A (as Beta Carotene) at 450 mcg RAE (50% DV), Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid) at 90 mg (100% DV), Vitamin E (as DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate) at 15 mg (100% DV), Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) at 11 mg (100% DV), Selenium (as Selenium AAC) at 20 mcg (36% DV), Copper (as Copper Gluconate) at 0.9 mg (100% DV), and Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) at 35 mcg (100% DV). The proprietary blend of 351 mg contains Taurine, Ginkgo Biloba leaf, Eyebright aerial parts, Grape Seed Extract, Coleus Forskohlii root, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Rutin, Quercetin, Bilberry Fruit Extract, Saffron Stigmas Extract, Lycopene, Lutein from Marigold Flower, Zeaxanthin, and Astaxanthin.

How Retina Clear Is Described in Company Materials and How Published Ingredient Research Differs

The central marketing narrative behind Retina Clear connects the supplement to what the company's video sales letter describes as a hidden blood flow problem in the eyes. The marketing introduces concepts described in company materials as "Eye Flow" and "oxygen deprivation" as the proposed mechanism behind vision decline. A recurring character in the advertisement — described as a "cancelled optometrist" — presents a natural discovery framed as suppressed by mainstream medicine.

The company's advertising builds toward a specific promise: that a simple daily supplement based on a concept described in company materials as the "Red Root Hack" can restore perfect 20/20 vision in weeks, at any age. This is the core marketing claim driving consumer searches for terms like "Retina Clear reviews," "does Retina Clear work," "Red Root Hack real or fake," and "eye flow hack supplement."

There are important distinctions between how the company describes the product and what published research supports.

How the company describes the product: According to the company's advertising materials, vision loss is caused by a single hidden factor (blocked blood flow to the eyes), and the supplement is described as reversing this by restoring circulation and delivering targeted nutrients to retinal tissue. The product is described in company materials as supporting circulation-related aspects of eye health.

What published research shows: Vision decline is multi-factorial. Age-related changes, retinal degeneration, nutritional deficiencies, oxidative stress, genetic factors, and disease processes all play roles. Published peer-reviewed research does not support the premise that a single dietary supplement can "restore perfect 20/20 vision" or reverse established eye conditions. The marketing narrative describes an oversimplified mechanism, not an established clinical finding.

That said, several individual ingredients in the Retina Clear formula do have published research behind them — particularly lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc, which were studied in the landmark AREDS and AREDS2 clinical trials sponsored by the National Eye Institute. These studies examined specific nutrients in the context of age-related macular degeneration risk reduction, and their findings form part of the foundation for modern eye health supplementation.

The critical distinction is that those studies tested isolated nutrients at specific, disclosed dosages under controlled research conditions. They did not evaluate Retina Clear as a finished multi-ingredient supplement, and they did not demonstrate the ability to "restore" lost vision.

This is ingredient-level research; Retina Clear as a finished product has not been clinically studied.

Retina Clear Ingredient Profile: What the Label Discloses and Where Research Exists

The Retina Clear Supplement Facts panel lists seven individually dosed vitamins and minerals plus a proprietary blend of 351 mg containing 14 botanical and nutrient ingredients. Several of these components have published research relevant to eye health. The following describes what the ingredient-level evidence shows.

Lutein and Zeaxanthin are xanthophyll carotenoids that accumulate in the macula — the central region of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision. The Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2), published in JAMA in 2013, found that replacing beta-carotene with lutein (10 mg) and zeaxanthin (2 mg) was a safe and effective modification to the original AREDS formula. The study enrolled 4,203 participants and demonstrated that this nutrient combination could reduce the risk of progression to advanced AMD by approximately 25% in high-risk individuals. However, Retina Clear lists lutein and zeaxanthin within a 351 mg proprietary blend containing 14 ingredients, making it difficult to determine from the disclosed label whether either ingredient reaches the specific dosages studied in AREDS2.

Bilberry Fruit Extract has a long-standing reputation in herbal traditions related to eye health. Bilberry is rich in anthocyanins, which are antioxidant pigments. While some preliminary studies have examined bilberry's effects on eye fatigue and night vision parameters, the evidence base is limited compared to lutein and zeaxanthin. Most published bilberry research involves isolated extracts at dosages significantly higher than what a shared 351 mg blend would likely deliver.

Vitamin A (as Beta Carotene) at 450 mcg RAE is individually dosed at 50% of the daily value. Vitamin A is fundamental to vision — it is required for rhodopsin production, the photopigment in rod cells that enables low-light vision. This is one of the most well-established nutrient-vision relationships in published literature. The dosage provided falls within a reasonable supplemental range.

Zinc at 11 mg (100% DV) is individually dosed and was included in both the original AREDS and AREDS2 formulations. The AREDS2 study used 25 mg of zinc (reduced from 80 mg in the original AREDS). Retina Clear's 11 mg dose is below the AREDS2 research dosage but represents a reasonable supplemental amount consistent with general nutritional support.

Vitamins C and E are both provided at 100% of the daily value. Both were part of the original AREDS formulation. Vitamin C (500 mg in AREDS) and Vitamin E (400 IU in AREDS) were used at substantially higher dosages in the clinical trials than what Retina Clear provides. The amounts in Retina Clear align more closely with general nutritional supplementation than with the clinical research dosages used in those studies.

Additional proprietary blend ingredients — including Taurine, Ginkgo Biloba, Eyebright, Grape Seed Extract, Coleus Forskohlii, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Rutin, Quercetin, Saffron, Lycopene, and Astaxanthin — each have varying levels of published research. Some, like astaxanthin and saffron, have been explored in small studies related to visual function. Others, like Eyebright, have primarily traditional use rather than robust clinical evidence. The proprietary blend structure limits the ability to determine whether any of these ingredients reach individually meaningful dosages.

These are individual findings from published research and do not mean Retina Clear as a finished product replaces professional eye care or prescribed treatment.

How Proprietary Blends Affect Research Comparison

Proprietary blends are common across the dietary supplement industry. They allow manufacturers to disclose which ingredients are included without revealing exact amounts for each one. This protects formulation trade secrets but limits a consumer's ability to compare individual ingredient amounts against research-supported dosages.

Retina Clear's proprietary blend totals 351 mg across 14 listed ingredients. The label shows which ingredients are included and lists them by weight from highest to lowest per FDA requirements — Taurine appears first and Astaxanthin appears last — but does not reveal how much of each ingredient is present.

For context, the AREDS2 study used 10 mg of lutein and 2 mg of zeaxanthin as part of a formulation that also included 500 mg of Vitamin C, 400 IU of Vitamin E, and 25–80 mg of zinc. With 14 ingredients sharing a 351 mg total blend in Retina Clear, it is difficult for multiple ingredients to simultaneously reach their published research dosages. If even two ingredients were dosed at clinically studied ranges, the remaining twelve would share a very small portion of the blend.

This means consumers and healthcare professionals cannot directly compare the product's undisclosed proprietary blend amounts against the exact dosages used in published studies. A full-disclosure label would allow that comparison to happen directly.

This release is based on a company-issued report and is presented for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an independent product review, endorsement, or clinical evaluation. All product claims and descriptions are attributed to publicly available company materials and published ingredient-level research.

The "Cancelled Optometrist" Narrative in Retina Clear's Advertising Materials

The Retina Clear sales page uses a common direct-response advertising structure. According to the company's advertising materials, an authority figure described as a "cancelled optometrist" presents a suppressed discovery that mainstream medicine has overlooked. The narrative builds emotional engagement while positioning the supplement as a simple, natural alternative to conventional eye care.

This marketing framework appears across many supplement categories and is designed to create emotional connection rather than present clinical evidence. According to the company's advertising materials, this narrative is used to frame the product's positioning around circulation, oxidative stress, and visual function. Consumers should distinguish between advertising narrative and product-level clinical proof.

Consumers may wish to distinguish between advertising narrative and verifiable product information when reviewing the company's published materials and any cited ingredient research.

For readers who have completed their own research and wish to review the full product details directly, complete product information, current pricing, and published terms are available. View the current Retina Clear offer (official Retina Clear page).

Considerations for Adults Reviewing Retina Clear's Published Product Information

Adults reviewing Retina Clear's published product information may wish to consider factors such as intended supplement use, label transparency, existing eye care needs, and whether ingredient disclosure aligns with their personal evaluation criteria.

Nutritional support as part of a broader wellness routine. Some adults choose to include eye health supplements alongside diet, exercise, and regular eye exams. Retina Clear's ingredient profile includes nutrients that appear in published eye health research discussions.

Extended screen use. Adults whose work or lifestyle involves prolonged screen time may be interested in nutritional approaches to support eye comfort. Supplements should complement — not replace — good screen habits like regular breaks, proper lighting, and the 20-20-20 rule.

Interest in antioxidant support for eye health. Several ingredients in Retina Clear, including lutein, zeaxanthin, and Vitamin C, have been studied for their antioxidant properties in relation to ocular health. Adults interested in this category of nutritional support may find the ingredient profile relevant.

Realistic expectations about what supplements can and cannot do. Dietary supplements support nutritional needs. They do not correct refractive errors, reverse eye disease, or replace glasses, contacts, or medical treatment.

Situations where other approaches may be more appropriate:

Diagnosed eye conditions requiring medical treatment. Adults who have been diagnosed with macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataracts, or other eye conditions should prioritize professional medical care. Supplements do not treat, cure, or reverse these conditions.

Need for transparent individual ingredient dosing. Adults or healthcare providers who need to verify that specific ingredients reach published research dosages (such as the AREDS2 formulation) will find that the proprietary blend structure limits this comparison.

Expectation that marketing claims reflect product-level clinical evidence. Language such as "restore perfect 20/20 vision" appears in the company's advertising materials and is not supported by published clinical evidence for this specific product.

Questions adults may wish to consider when reviewing the product information: Have I had a comprehensive eye exam recently? Am I looking for nutritional support or a treatment? Does the proprietary blend structure affect my ability to evaluate this product? Have I discussed supplementation with my healthcare provider? Does the 60-day refund policy, as described by the company, provide adequate context for my personal decision-making?

Retina Clear Pricing and Purchase Structure

According to pricing information published on the official website at the time of this report, Retina Clear is presented in multi-bottle packages. The company markets a 6-bottle option, a 3-bottle option, and a 1-bottle option, with pricing tiers that decrease per bottle at higher quantities. All purchases are described as one-time payments with no subscriptions or automatic rebilling, according to the company's FAQ. Pricing and availability can change, so readers should verify current terms. View the current Retina Clear offer (official Retina Clear page).

Retina Clear Refund Policy

According to the company's published refund policy, orders include a 60-day money-back guarantee. Per the published terms, consumers who are unsatisfied within the first 60 days of purchase can contact support to request a refund. The company states returns are accepted "even if they're empty." Refund timelines depend on the buyer's payment method and financial institution — the company notes that credit card refunds may take 5–7 business days and debit card refunds may take 5–10 business days after processing, according to the published terms.

Readers reviewing the company's published terms may wish to confirm the full refund policy directly through the official website, including any timing, eligibility, and processing details associated with the stated 60-day policy.

What Would Be Required to Establish Product-Level Clinical Evidence

This is one of the most useful questions any consumer can ask about a supplement — and it applies broadly, not just to Retina Clear.

For a dietary supplement to demonstrate effectiveness through clinical evidence, the standard generally includes a randomized, placebo-controlled trial using the finished product at its actual dosage. The study would need to disclose the exact formulation, specify the duration of use, define measurable endpoints such as changes in visual acuity or macular pigment optical density, and enroll a study population representative of the target consumer.

Results would typically be published in a peer-reviewed journal and subject to independent scrutiny. Ideally, a second independent study would replicate the findings to strengthen confidence in the conclusions.

As of this writing, no published clinical trial appears to have evaluated Retina Clear as a finished proprietary formula using this standard. The research cited on the product's website pertains to individual ingredients tested in isolation — including studies on astaxanthin, lutein, zeaxanthin, and eyebright — often at dosages that may differ from what the proprietary blend delivers. That is common across the supplement industry, but it means the gap between ingredient-level research and product-level proof remains open.

Understanding this distinction helps consumers make purchasing decisions based on the actual evidence landscape rather than how marketing materials frame it.

Consumer Questions About Retina Clear

What is the "Red Root Hack" and how does it relate to Retina Clear?

The "Red Root Hack" is a consumer-facing term used in the product's marketing to describe a daily supplement routine involving compounds associated with circulatory and antioxidant support. The concept has gained visibility through the product's video advertising. Retina Clear's marketing links the product to this phrase through its inclusion of bilberry extract and other antioxidant-rich botanicals. The term itself is not a recognized medical protocol or established clinical concept.

Is Retina Clear FDA approved?

Retina Clear is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The product label includes the standard FDA disclaimer stating that these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Can Retina Clear "restore 20/20 vision" as the marketing claims?

Language such as "restore perfect 20/20 vision" appears in the company's advertising materials. No published clinical trial has demonstrated that Retina Clear or any dietary supplement can restore 20/20 vision. The company uses this phrase as part of its marketing narrative, not as a clinically validated outcome. Anyone experiencing vision changes should start with a comprehensive eye exam from a licensed eye care professional.

Does Retina Clear use a proprietary blend?

Yes. The botanical and nutrient portion of the formula is listed as a 351 mg proprietary blend containing 14 ingredients. This means individual ingredient amounts are not disclosed on the label. The vitamins and minerals (Vitamin A, C, E, Zinc, Selenium, Copper, and Chromium) are individually dosed and disclosed.

How does Retina Clear compare to AREDS2 formulation supplements?

The AREDS2 study used specific dosages: 10 mg lutein, 2 mg zeaxanthin, 500 mg Vitamin C, 400 IU Vitamin E, and 25–80 mg zinc. Retina Clear contains several of the same ingredients but in different amounts — Vitamin C at 90 mg, Vitamin E at 15 mg, and zinc at 11 mg, with lutein and zeaxanthin within an undisclosed proprietary blend. Consumers seeking an AREDS2-matched formula should look for products with individually disclosed dosages that match the study parameters.

What does the product label say about suggested use?

According to the label, the suggested use is one capsule daily. The label also cautions that the product is not for use by those under 18 or by pregnant or nursing mothers, and advises consulting a physician prior to use, especially if taking medication or having a medical condition.

Are the scientific references on the Retina Clear website valid studies?

The official website lists references to published peer-reviewed studies on individual ingredients such as astaxanthin, lutein, zeaxanthin, and eyebright. These studies can be looked up through PubMed or the relevant journal archives. They examined individual compounds at specific dosages — not Retina Clear's proprietary formula as a finished product.

How long does Retina Clear take to show results?

The company does not publish a specific guaranteed timeline. Individual timelines depend on factors including baseline eye health, dietary habits, age, and consistency of use. The company's own legal disclaimers state that individual results may vary depending on the case.

Where is Retina Clear sold?

According to the company, Retina Clear is available through the official website at getretinaclear.com. The site advises consumers to purchase directly to ensure product authenticity and access to the refund guarantee.

Additional Context and Published Media Coverage

Readers seeking broader context may also review previously published media coverage and general public information relating to eye health supplement trends. A 2025 report covering Retina Clear's expanding availability and the Red Root Hack vision support trend provides additional context on the product's market positioning. A separate Retina Clear report covering ingredient transparency and the Red Root Hack protocol offers broader perspective on how the product fits into the vision wellness movement. These materials are separate from Retina Clear's own company-issued report.

General consumer research across multiple publications and peer-reviewed sources may provide additional perspective on eye health supplements, carotenoid research, and vision support products. Reviewing multiple sources is recommended before making any purchasing decision. The FDA's general guidance on dietary supplement labeling and the National Eye Institute's published information on the AREDS and AREDS2 studies are also publicly available resources.

Summary of Key Considerations

Retina Clear is a dietary supplement that positions itself around a concept described in company materials as the "Red Root Hack" and a marketing framework centered on restoring vision through targeted nutritional support. The product contains ingredients with published research at the individual compound level, particularly lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc, which were studied in the AREDS and AREDS2 trials. However, the proprietary blend structure limits visibility into individual dosing, and no published clinical trial has evaluated the finished product as formulated.

The company's marketing includes significant claims — including references to "restoring perfect 20/20 vision" — that are not supported by product-level clinical evidence. The ingredient-level research that does exist was conducted at specific dosages that may differ from what the 351 mg proprietary blend delivers across 14 ingredients.

According to the company's published information, Retina Clear comes with a 60-day refund guarantee, one-time purchase pricing, and is manufactured in the United States. The product's Terms of Service and website disclaimers state that individual results may vary and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Readers who have completed their own research and wish to review the full product details can do so. Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available. View the current Retina Clear offer (official Retina Clear page).

Contact Information

According to the company's published contact information:

Company: RetinaClear, Natures Formulas

Address: Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Email: Support@GetRetinaClear.com

Phone: 1-888-698-0597

Hours: 7AM to 9PM, 7 Days a Week (according to the company's website)

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This release is based on a company-issued report and related publicly available product materials. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this release are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

Supplement and Health Notice: Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements made by the manufacturer regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline eye health, dietary habits, activity level, and consistency of use. Vision concerns should be discussed with a qualified eye care professional — such as an ophthalmologist or optometrist — who is familiar with the individual's personal medical history.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, bonus offers, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this release are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing and may change without notice. Consumers should verify current terms through the official website before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This release contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. The publisher of this release is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.