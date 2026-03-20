Beverly, MA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBanana SEO, a leader in performance-focused digital marketing, has been honored as the Best AI SEO Agency for 2026 by Martech Zone. This prestigious recognition underscores GreenBanana SEO's commitment to transparency, measurable ROI, and innovative strategies in the realm of Generative Engine Optimization and AI-driven search visibility.

Martech Zone, a respected authority in marketing technology insights, conducted a comprehensive evaluation of numerous agencies, focusing on their ability to deliver exceptional results through AI-powered methodologies. GreenBanana SEO stood out for its unique approach to structuring campaigns around clear communication, defined benchmarks, and accountable performance metrics.

The methodology employed by Martech Zone involved a rigorous analysis of each agency's performance metrics, client satisfaction, and the effectiveness of their AI-driven strategies. GreenBanana SEO's ability to enhance visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-powered answer engines was a key factor in their selection as the top agency.

Kevin Roy, CEO of GreenBanana SEO, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating,

"This award is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing. We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts in leveraging AI to deliver unparalleled search visibility for our clients."

The announcement comes amidst a flurry of media attention for GreenBanana SEO after they were named Best SEO Agency in Boston a few weeks ago, an announcement that was picked up in national media outlets like Yahoo Finance.

GreenBanana SEO's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have set a new standard in the industry, making them a preferred choice for businesses seeking to improve their online presence. For more information on the award and the full list of recognized agencies, visit Martech Zone's article.

About GreenBanana SEO

GreenBanana SEO is a performance-focused digital marketing agency specializing in Generative Engine Optimization and AI-driven search visibility. Founded to address gaps in transparency and measurable ROI within traditional SEO services, the company structures campaigns around clear communication, defined benchmarks, and accountable performance metrics. GreenBanana SEO serves businesses seeking to improve visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-powered answer engines.

Press Inquiries

Kevin Roy

kroy [at] greenbananaseo.com

9783386500

https://greenbananaseo.com/

900 Cummings Center

Suite 211U

Beverly MA 01915