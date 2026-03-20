Luminous Cyber Selected for $2M AFWERX TACFI Award, with $2M in Matching Strategic Investment

Santa Clara, California, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminous Cyber today announced it has been selected for a Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) award through AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The award includes $2 million in government funding, matched by $2 million from a strategic partner, for a total of $4 million to accelerate the development and deployment of Luminous Cyber’s next-generation Alternative Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (Alt-PNT) technology.

The program advances Luminous Cyber’s globally deployable Alt-PNT architecture, designed to scale across distributed platforms without dependence on fixed regional infrastructure while delivering resilient, secure timing and navigation in GPS-denied and contested environments. The system is being matured for operational deployment, including planned integration into a program of record aircraft.

“Assured timing and navigation has become a critical dependency for modern defense systems, particularly in contested environments where GPS is degraded or unavailable,” said Charles Barry, Founder and CEO of Luminous Cyber. “This award accelerates a fundamentally new approach to Alt-PNT that is globally scalable, resilient by design, and built for the realities of next-generation defense and commercial platforms alike.”

Luminous Cyber’s technology delivers continuous, high-precision timing and navigation without reliance on GPS or any satellite-based systems, addressing one of the most significant vulnerabilities in modern military operations. The company’s architecture supports both defense and emerging commercial applications—including drone logistics, financial services, and data centers—where resilient, assured PNT is mission-critical.

The TACFI program is intended to bridge the gap between innovation and operational fielding, enabling high-impact technologies to transition rapidly into deployed systems. This award positions Luminous Cyber to move from advanced development into operational capability at scale.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Luminous Cyber Luminous Cyber develops advanced independent timing and navigation technologies that ensure mission continuity in contested, GPS-denied, and GPS-degraded environments. Its globally scalable architecture supports resilient, high-performance solutions for defense and dual-use commercial applications where precision timing and synchronization are critical. For more information visit the website at luminouscyber.com.

About AFWERX AFWERX is the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory. AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and startups to address the most pressing challenges of the Department of the Air Force, accelerating technology transition to operational capability.

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Vivian Kelly

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