NASDAQ: FRPT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Freshpet, Inc. (Freshpet) (NASDAQ: FRPT) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired FRPT securities and experienced significant financial losses.

Freshpet’s Dog Food Advertising Found Misleading

On March 17, 2026, following a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by The Farmer’s Dog, the BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division (“NAD”) found that certain of Freshpet’s dog food advertisements were misleading. Specifically, the NAD determined that Freshpet’s video advertisements, including statements and images implying that their dog food is made “the same way you make healthy food for people,” convey a message that Freshpet’s dog food is human grade. Accordingly, the NAD recommended that Freshpet discontinue such claims and modify the advertisements.

FRPT Stock Drops Over 10%

Following this news, the price of Freshpet’s stock declined $7.95 per share, or nearly 11%, from a close of $75.37 per share on March 16, 2026, to close at $67.42 per share on March 17, 2026.

Investors who purchased Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS

If you are a Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) investor, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

https://www.ktmc.com/frpt-freshpet-inc-investigation?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=frpt&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.