OFC 2026 Delivers a High-Impact Week Marked by Breakthrough Announcements, Strong Attendance and Global Momentum in AI Infrastructure and Optical Networking

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) , the world’s largest annual gathering for optical networking and communications professionals, delivered a high-impact week in Los Angeles, bringing together nearly 18,000 attendees amid major industry announcements and clear global momentum around AI infrastructure and the optical technologies enabling it. Reflecting the continued importance of OFC, the OFC 2027 exhibition space is already 73% sold.

A Global Industry Gathering

Across five days of technical exchange, major product announcements, live demonstrations and industry dialogue, OFC 2026 reinforced its role as the global meeting place for the optical networking community — bringing together researchers, engineers, network operators, technology suppliers, startups and business leaders to showcase the innovations shaping the next era of connectivity. From emerging companies introducing new technologies to established global brands unveiling major advancements, OFC continues to be where companies of all sizes have the platform to launch products, build relationships and move business forward.





The event underscored the expanding role of optical technologies in enabling AI infrastructure, data centers and next-generation network architectures. It also offered a clear view of an industry rapidly moving from research and innovation to real-world deployment.

The Numbers

Nearly 18,000 attendees from 91 countries

Sold out exhibit floor - 706 exhibitors across 210,346 net square feet

45 presentations in three show floor theaters

130 invited and tutorial speakers

52 sponsor organizations





“OFC 2026 reflected the scale, urgency and global momentum shaping optical networking today,” said OFC General Chair Jiajia Chen, ByteDance. “From strong attendance and international participation to the pace of announcements across the week, the event made clear that optical technologies are central to enabling the next era of AI infrastructure, cloud growth and high-performance communications.”

“One of the clearest messages at OFC 2026 was that reliability at AI scale is no longer defined by individual components alone,” said Daryl Inniss, Principal Market Analyst, LightCounting. “From startups to established industry leaders, the conversation reflected a shared understanding that real-world success depends on how technologies perform together across the broader ecosystem — underscoring the importance of interoperability, standardization, system-level performance and industry collaboration.”

The Exhibition

The OFC 2026 exhibition highlighted the pace of commercial innovation across the optical networking ecosystem, with companies using the event to launch products, share milestones and demonstrate the technologies supporting next-generation AI and cloud infrastructure.





Technology Themes Defining OFC 2026

Across the exhibition and technical conference, several themes emerged that underscored where the optical networking market is headed next:

AI infrastructure defined the conversation at OFC 2026. Many of the week’s most closely watched announcements and demonstrations centered on the optical technologies needed to support scaling AI and data-center networks.

Many of the week’s most closely watched and demonstrations centered on the optical technologies needed to support scaling AI and data-center networks. Higher lane speeds continued to gain momentum. The shift to 224G and the industry’s progress toward 448G reflected the push for greater performance across next-generation networks.

The shift to 224G and the industry’s progress toward 448G reflected the push for greater performance across next-generation networks. 1.6T emerged as a major area of commercial focus. Exhibitor and industry activity showed that 1.6T is moving closer to real-world deployment across the AI networking ecosystem.

Exhibitor and industry activity showed that 1.6T is moving closer to real-world deployment across the AI networking ecosystem. Lower-power optical architectures drew significant attention. Technologies such as co-packaged optics, near-package optics, and optical I/O highlighted the industry’s focus on scaling bandwidth while improving power efficiency.

“This year’s conference made clear that the industry is advancing on multiple fronts at once — from higher speeds and greater efficiency to the interoperability and system-level performance needed for deployment at scale,” said OFC General Chair Tetsuya Hayashi, Sumitomo Electric. “The face-to-face conversations throughout OFC 2026 reflected a market focused not only on innovation, but on translating that innovation into practical progress.”

“OFC brings together the entire optical ecosystem at a time when AI infrastructure is being fundamentally redefined,” said Dr. Rebecca Schaevitz, Cofounder and CPO, Mixx Technologies, Inc. “For startups like Mixx, it's an invaluable platform to engage with partners, demonstrate what's possible and accelerate the shift toward scalable, high-density, connectivity-first architectures.”

Show Floor Programming

OFC’s show floor programming drew standing-room-only crowds and strong engagement as attendees gathered for insights on the market and technology trends shaping the industry, including AI networking, cloud and carrier requirements, and the path to deployment for next-generation optical technologies.





The Technical Conference

OFC’s technical conference showcased the research and ideas shaping the future of optical communications and networking, with strong focus on the systems and architectures needed to support AI-scale infrastructure, higher bandwidth and greater efficiency.

Technical Program Highlights

AI and Data Center Interconnects: Sessions explored the optical connectivity, bandwidth scaling and architecture shifts needed to support increasingly demanding AI environments.

Sessions explored the optical connectivity, bandwidth scaling and architecture shifts needed to support increasingly demanding AI environments. Coherent and Pluggable Optics: Presentations highlighted continued momentum around higher-capacity coherent technologies and pluggable solutions for transport and data-center-interconnect applications.

Presentations highlighted continued momentum around higher-capacity coherent technologies and pluggable solutions for transport and data-center-interconnect applications. Photonic Integration, Efficiency and Emerging Technologies: Research underscored continued advances in photonic integration, energy-efficient design, quantum networking and other technologies shaping future networks.









Postdeadline Papers

OFC’s postdeadline papers, presented on the final day of the conference, highlighted the very latest research developments in optical networking and communications. Drawn from late-breaking submissions, these presentations spotlighted important new results and advances that will help shape the future direction of the field. This year’s postdeadline papers included research on the following topics:

aircraft-to-geostationary-satellite links

OpticsGPT as a vertically pre-trained foundation model for optics and optical communication

high-resolution trans-oceanic distributed acoustic sensing

field-validated orbital-angular-momentum-based submarine communication

barium titanate enabling 1.6T on silicon photonics





“From the technical program and post-deadline papers to the discussions taking place across the conference, OFC 2026 highlighted the value of bringing research and industry together in one forum,” said OFC General Chair Johannes Fischer, Fraunhofer Heinrich-Hertz Inst. “That exchange is essential to advancing the insight, side-by-side evaluation and interoperability that help move important technologies closer to real-world deployment.”

OFC 2027

OFC 2027 will take place 07 - 11 March 2027 in the Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles.

About OFC

The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the world’s largest event for optical communications and networking professionals — a showcase for the trends and technologies that impact how the world communicates and transacts. It is the locus for scientific visionaries and the industry’s biggest brands to make connections and move business forward. For more than 50 years, participants from all corners of the globe have been drawn to OFC by its high-impact, peer-reviewed research, dynamic business programs and the world’s largest in-person exhibition for optical communications.

OFC is co-sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc) and the IEEE Photonics Society and co-sponsored and managed by Optica.

Learn more at OFCConference.org or follow @OFC-Conference on LinkedIn and X (#OFC26).

Media Contact

media@ofcconference.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/729aec25-8c75-4b1e-89e5-f40275627111

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08cf9a70-5880-48a9-9b02-9d13f758f2b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10023de8-d819-40ba-8a70-5dbc3b656d46

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ddf9b71-b053-4e2f-acfe-97265fe13a46