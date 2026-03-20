Accolad takes human resources management to new heights with its employee recognition platform and automated years of service recognition program, designed to optimize talent retention and employee engagement.





QUEBEC CITY, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an ultra-competitive labor market, Accolad announces the rollout of new features on its employee recognition platform , establishing itself as the go-to solution for companies striving to become employers of choice. As talent retention becomes the number one priority for HR departments, Accolad offers a strategic lever to build a strong and human-centric corporate culture.

Employee Recognition: A Legal and Strategic Imperative

Since the adoption of Bill 27, Quebec employers with 20 or more employees are required to integrate the prevention of psychosocial risks. With a lack of recognition identified as a major risk factor, implementing a structured employee recognition program is no longer an option—it is an organizational necessity.

"A modern HR platform must go beyond simple administrative management. It must nurture a sense of belonging," says Julie Tessier, Communications Lead at Accolad. "Our solution allows companies to automate gestures of appreciation while maintaining the essential personal touch."





Why Choose Accolad as Your Employee Recognition Platform?

Accolad stands out with a 360-degree approach that meets the needs of both large organizations and SMEs:

Intelligent Automation: No more tedious manual tracking for your years of service recognition program. The platform automatically manages work anniversaries and gift deliveries. Deep Personalization: Every congratulatory message is tailored to the company’s brand identity (logo, colors, tone). Diverse Rewards Catalog: Access to over 100 gift cards from major brands, offering employees total freedom of choice. Seamless Integration: Smooth connection with communication tools (Teams, Slack) and leading HR platforms (Workday, etc.).

Expert Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Employee Recognition (SEO FAQ)

What is an employee recognition platform?

An employee recognition platform is a SaaS software designed to structure, centralize, and automate workplace appreciation. It allows for the celebration of individual and collective achievements through social walls, tangible rewards, and peer-to-peer recognition tools.

Why implement an employee recognition program?

According to organizational performance experts, a well-structured employee recognition program helps:

Increase productivity by 15% to 25%.

Significantly reduce turnover rates.

Enhance employer branding to attract top talent.

to attract top talent. Comply with Bill 27 requirements regarding health and safety at work.

How does Accolad’s years of service recognition program work?

Accolad’s years of service recognition program celebrates loyalty (1, 5, 10 years, etc.) without any manual HR intervention. The system sends a personalized gift code via email on the exact date, allowing the employee to choose their reward from a comprehensive digital catalog.





Testimonials: Accolad’s Impact on Corporate Culture

"The platform is intuitive, flexible, and easy to administer. Accolad perfectly meets our employees' expectations." — Véronique Pilon, Tenaquip

"A valuable time-saver for us and plenty of choices for our teams." — Olivier Barton, Eurofins Environex

About Accolad

Accolad is the Quebec leader in workplace recognition solutions. With over 10 years of expertise, the company helps organizations transform their culture through an innovative HR platform and personalized reward programs.

To discover how to optimize your talent retention:

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