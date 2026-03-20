GO Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) securities between August 5, 2025 and March 4, 2026. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Misled Investors Regarding its Financial and Operational Growth

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company had “expanded too quickly” into new stores; (2) the Company’s purportedly strong financial and operational growth was being artificially supported by excessive rapid store expansion; (3) as a result, the Company was unable to achieve the sustainable growth required to meet its previously set guidance; (4) the Company’s Restructuring Plan would require further Optimization to achieve its operational goals, including significant store closures and asset write-downs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 4, 2026, Grocery Outlet announced disappointing results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, revealing the Company’s full year financial results, which missed guidance on nearly every major financial metric. On this news, Grocery Outlet’s stock price fell $2.45, or 27.9%, to close at $6.34 per share on March 5, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 15, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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