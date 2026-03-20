JP3E Holdings Establishes Demora Foundation as Blockchain Backbone of K2Global SMB 500

WILMINGTON, Del. and SEOUL, Korea, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE), March 20, 2026, today announces its formal establishment of Demora Foundation (Delaware File No. 10551622) and the execution of a Share Exchange and Governance Agreement with Mammoth Labs Inc. (Republic of Korea) and Demora Foundation. JP3E acquired a 61% controlling interest in Demora Foundation and a 51% controlling interest in Mammoth Labs Inc. in exchange for 300,000,000 restricted JPTE shares, 100,000,000 of which comes from shares previously issued to Khan Gallery. The transaction establishes Demora Foundation as the institutional RWA (Real World Assets) and VWA (Virtual Wealth Assets) tokenization platform and on-chain settlement backbone for JP3E’s K2Global SMB 500 program and the broader Demora Chain ecosystem — targeting a $100 Trillion RWA total addressable market and a $5 Trillion+ VWA total addressable market by 2030, with an implied Demora Chain network value target of $10 Billion.

Strategic Purpose: to capture a significant portion of the $100T RWA, and the $5T+ VWA — by the Demora Foundation as the K2Global Tokenization Platform

Demora Foundation’s dual mandate—governing Demora Chain and operating as the institutional RWA and VWA tokenization platform—makes it the prime, instantaneous transaction consummation facility and the most efficacious financial architecture for both K2Global and the broader Demora Chain ecosystem. The Demora IR Deck 2026 defines the total addressable markets as: RWA TAM (Total Addressable Market) of $100 Trillion by 2030 (commodities, infrastructure, energy, real estate, manufacturing), and VWA TAM of $5 Trillion+ by 2030 (AI Economy $1.5T, Creator Economy $1.0T, Digital IP $800B, Gaming Assets $700B, Digital Startups $1.0T). Capturing just 0.0001 of the $100T RWA market generates $10B in tokenized assets, the basis for the implied Demora Chain network value target of $10 Billion—which is also JP3E Holdings Inc.’s modest equity valuation target for the ecosystem. On the K2Global side, Demora Foundation targets $2B+ in RWA/VWA on-chain market cap by 2028, converting the physical and virtual asset base of 500 Korean SMBs (Small and Medium Businesses) across three US Innovation Cities into institutional-grade on-chain instruments.

K2Global SMB 500 Platform

KWAVE AI Engine. Proprietary 4-pillar AI scoring evaluating Manufacturing Capability, Supply Chain Integration Fit, Financial Health & SPAC Readiness, and Strategic Alignment & National Security (CFIUS compatibility, critical mineral exposure, defense adjacency). Current platform metrics: KWAVE Score 94.2 · 127 SMBs onboarded · $4.8B RWA tokenized via Demora Foundation · +18.4% YTD yield.

Demora Foundation RWA & VWA Tokenization. Demora Foundation operates the institutional RWA and VWA tokenization rail for the K2Global platform and the broader Demora Chain ecosystem. RWA token types: physical infrastructure, strategic metals (6N copper, rare earths), supply contracts, and industrial clusters. VWA token types: AI/data IP, creative content rights, digital IP, gaming assets, and digital startup ventures. All issuance on Demora Chain (EVM-compatible Layer 2, ERC-1155/ERC-20 hybrid). K2Global platform target: $2B+ RWA/VWA on-chain market cap by 2028.

NASDAQ SPAC Pathway. JP3E serves as GP-level orchestrator—sourcing, screening via KWAVE AI, onboarding, and guiding each of the 500 Korean SMBs through a structured SPAC bridge toward full NASDAQ listing. IR support, SEC compliance, and GP equity participation at each stage. Revenue target from SPAC/NASDAQ capital gains: $600M annually by 2030. Total platform revenue target: $1.25B annually by 2030.

8 K-Wave Sectors

K-Materials (38 slots) · K-Tech (112 slots) · K-Bio (68 slots) · K-Defense (61 slots) · K-Energy (52 slots) · K-Food (54 slots) · K-Culture (42 slots) · K-Beauty (38 slots)

The Share Exchange

1. JPTE Share Issuance. The 300,000,000 shares shall be issued to Baek Jong Yun (Chairman, Mammoth Labs) as the acquisition cost. Distribution rights retained by JPTE; all distributions publicly disclosed.

2. Demora Foundation Equity. JP3E acquires 61% of Demora Foundation. Mammoth Labs retains 39%. Demora Foundation becomes the RWA/VWA tokenization platform and governance entity for Demora Chain as K2Global’s blockchain backbone.

3. Mammoth Labs Equity Transfer. Mammoth Labs transfers 51% of its equity to JP3E (calculated post-issuance), integrating GMMT’s Asia-Pacific blockchain network into the K2Global stack. Final mechanics in a supplemental agreement.

Governance & Leadership

Baek Jong Yun appointed as a member of the JP3E Board of Directors. Demora Foundation Board: John Park (Chairman), Yoon Jae Dong, Kim Jong Woo, Baek Jong Yun. John Park and Kim Jong Woo appointed as Mammoth Labs executives, titles per Mammoth Labs Board.

About Demora Foundation

Demora Foundation (Delaware File No. 10551622, Director: John K. Park) is the institutional RWA and VWA tokenization platform and governance body of Demora Chain—an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain (OP Stack, 560K+ TPS, sub-second finality, ERC-1155/ERC-20 hybrid). Demora Foundation serves as the on-chain settlement and asset tokenization infrastructure for JP3E’s K2Global SMB 500 platform, converting physical and virtual assets across all eight K-Wave sectors into institutional-grade programmable instruments.

Web: demora.foundation · Explorer: demora.network

About JP3E Holdings Inc.

JP3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE) is the GP-level orchestrator of K2Global—a $7.5B strategic materials supply chain platform rebuilding America’s critical infrastructure through 500 Korean SMBs in Atlanta, Texas, and New York. Subsidiaries: DMR (Demora Mainnet), Strategic Partner: Murua Korea (6N copper Genesis RWA). Genesis VWA: 6 KIPO-registered patents in Data & AI and Cryptocurrency & Blockchain.

About Mammoth Labs Inc.

Mammoth Labs Inc. (Republic of Korea) develops Giant Mammoth Chain (GMMT)—Korea’s next-generation EVM-compatible mainnet (BNB-BAS), 3M+ transactions, 19,000+ wallets, 14 exchange listings. GMMT is the Asia-Pacific on-chain execution layer for K2Global’s Korean SMB capital market access.

Web: gmmtchain.io

“Demora Foundation is not just a governance entity—it is JP3E’s institutional RWA and VWA tokenization platform. Through this share exchange, we now control the blockchain backbone that will convert every K2Global asset—from AI data centers in Atlanta, from K-Culture IP to Korean SMB manufacturing clusters—into programmable on-chain instruments accessible to sovereign funds, institutional LPs, and global capital markets. This is how we rebuild and fortify America’s strategic supply chains.” — John Park, CEO & Chairman, JP3E Holdings Inc.

Contact

John Park

CEO & Chairman, JP3E Holdings Inc.

1300 Kuser Road, First Floor, Trenton NJ 08619

+1 (609) 581-1721 (Office)

Website: www.jp3e.com · www.jp3eholdings.com

X: x.com/JP3EHoldingsInc · Facebook: facebook.com/JP3E Holdings Inc

E-Mail: info@jp3e.com · K2Global Platform: jp3e.com/k2global-smb500

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, and estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.