All California University of Science and Medicine MD Graduates Receive Residency Placements during Match Day 2026

Colton, California, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) today announced that the 2026 MD graduating class received residency placements as part of the National Resident Matching Program. Thirty-one percent of CUSM Doctor of Medicine (MD) graduates will complete their residency in the Inland Empire region of California; Eighty percent will remain in the state. All CUSM 2026 graduates received residency placements.

“The third Friday in March is the most emotional day for graduating medical school students across the country, including CUSM's 124 2026 graduates,” said Paul Lyons, MD, CUSM Dean and President. “After years of study and dedication that began long before medical school, our students find out where they will spend the next three to seven years of their medical career. Celebrating with our students on Match Day is the most exciting day of our academic year.”

Twenty-eight of the 2026 MD graduates will perform their residencies at CUSM partner and regional hospitals, including Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC), CUSM’s teaching hospital; and Riverside Community Hospital, Riverside University Health System, Eisenhower Medical Center, Desert Regional Medical Center, and Loma Linda University Medical Center. CUSM partner hospitals support medical students with critical teaching rotations and clerkship opportunities during their four-year medical school program.

Seven students will perform their residency at ARMC. Throughout their MD program, CUSM students receive extensive training at ARMC, a 456-bed, nationally recognized hospital serving San Bernardino County. Each student receives firsthand training across the ARMC breadth of services, including a Level 1 trauma center, a comprehensive stroke center, an academic comprehensive cancer center, primary care, and a multitude of specialty care services. Many ARMC physicians are also CUSM faculty, and they mentor students from the classroom to patient-focused medical care.

“Match Day is an exciting milestone for these talented students,” said ARMC Chief Executive Officer Andrew Goldfrach, FACHE. “At ARMC, we are proud of our role as the primary teaching hospital for CUSM. Match Day reflects years of dedication and training for these graduating medical school students, and we look forward to continuing to mentor and support them as they advance their careers while helping the communities of San Bernardino County.”

CUSM graduates secured residencies in competitive programs nationally and across California. Additionally, CUSM graduates secured residencies in the most competitive disciplines, including anesthesiology, surgical disciplines, ophthalmology, and obstetrics.

CUSM Match Day 2026 Breakdown:

100 percent match rate

37 will complete residency in the Inland Empire

96 will complete residency in California

Top specialties include internal medicine, emergency medicine, psychiatry, and family medicine

About California University of Science and Medicine

California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) is dedicated to advancing the art and science of medicine through medical education, research, and compassionate healthcare delivery in an inclusive environment. The university provides medical education and community resources designed to inspire, motivate, and empower students to become excellent and caring physicians, scientists, and leaders. CUSM is a not-for-profit health sciences university established in 2015 through a private-public partnership with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center as its teaching hospital, the County of San Bernardino, the City of Colton, and Prime Healthcare Foundation.

Learn more at www.cusm.edu.

About Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center is a 456-bed university-affiliated teaching hospital licensed by the California Department of Public Health, operated by San Bernardino County, and governed by the Board of Supervisors. It is ARMC’s mission, in an environment of learning and innovation, to serve our diverse community with high-quality, compassionate care. The hospital, located on a 70-acre campus in Colton, California, operates the Edward G. Hirschman Regional Burn Center, the Dev A. GnanaDev Trauma Center, a comprehensive stroke center, an inpatient behavioral health center, a neonatal intensive care unit, women’s health and maternal-fetal medicine, orthopedics, five primary care centers, and more. ARMC also provides more than 40 outpatient specialty care services. ARMC is helping to achieve the countywide vision by addressing the community’s wellness and educational needs. ARMC is the primary teaching hospital for the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM). The university welcomed its first class of students in 2018. For more information on CUSM, visit https://cusm.edu/. For more information about ARMC, visit https://www.arrowheadregional.org/.

Attachments