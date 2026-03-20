Orange: Orange Board of Directors appoints Frédéric Sanchez as Chairman

Press release

Paris, 20 March 2026





Orange Board of Directors appoints Frédéric Sanchez as Chairman

The Board of Directors of Orange has decided to appoint Frédéric Sanchez, an independent director of Orange since 2020 and Chair of the Strategy and Technology Committee, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orange at the close of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on 19 May 2026. This decision is based on the recommendations of the Governance, Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee (CGRSE), as well as of the ad hoc committee set up in anticipation of the end of the term of office of Jacques Aschenbroich, who has reached the statutory age limit for serving as Chairman of Orange.

The Board of Directors will also propose to this same Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of 19 May 2026 that the term of office of Jacques Aschenbroich as an independent director be renewed so that he may continue to bring to Orange his in‑depth knowledge of the Group, acquired over the past few years, together with his extensive experience. The Board of Directors warmly thanks Jacques Aschenbroich for all the work accomplished during his four years as Chairman of Orange.

Born in 1960, Frédéric Sanchez is Chairman of the Fives group, which he joined in 1990 and within which he has held various positions before becoming Chief Financial Officer in 1994, then Chief Executive Officer in 1997 and finally Chairman of the Executive Board in 2002. Under his leadership, the Fives group has accelerated its development by strengthening its international presence and diversifying its business portfolio through major acquisitions and the opening of regional offices in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Frédéric Sanchez is a graduate of HEC Paris and Sciences Po Paris and holds a postgraduate degree (DEA) in economics from Paris‑Dauphine University.

About Orange

About Orange Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group’s growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions.

Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information: www.orange.com.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Eric Fohlen-Weill; eric.fohlen-weill@orange.com

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com

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