Freight Management Inc Highlights Visibility Challenges in U.S. Drayage

ITASCA, IL, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITASCA, IL - March 20, 2026 - -

Freight Management Inc is highlighting a growing issue affecting businesses across U.S. supply chains: limited visibility into drayage operations at a time when costs, timelines, and customer expectations are all under increasing pressure. As tariffs drive up import costs and delivery expectations shift toward faster, more controlled fulfillment, gaps in visibility across ports, rail ramps, and final delivery are becoming harder for businesses to manage.

Drayage—the movement of freight between ports, rail yards, and distribution points—has become a critical control point in modern logistics. Congestion at major ports and intermodal hubs, combined with rising accessorial charges such as demurrage and detention, has made it more difficult for businesses to predict both timing and total landed cost.

In response, companies are placing greater emphasis on understanding where freight is at every stage of the journey and how charges accumulate across the transportation process. Industry observers note that visibility into both cost and movement is becoming a primary factor in selecting logistics partners, particularly as tariffs and global trade conditions continue to impact margins.

The rapid growth of e-commerce has added further complexity. Return rates have risen significantly in recent years, with estimates ranging from 17% to 20%, increasing the volume of freight moving back through already strained networks. This shift has intensified the need for better coordination and transparency across both outbound and reverse logistics.

Despite these challenges, many organizations still rely on fragmented systems that provide only partial insight into drayage operations. Information is often spread across multiple providers, making it difficult to track container movement from port to rail to final destination. As a result, delays, unexpected charges, and operational inefficiencies are frequently treated as unavoidable.

Freight Management Inc, a U.S.-based logistics provider with more than 40 years of industry experience, works with businesses to improve coordination and visibility throughout the drayage process. By combining access to established carrier networks with technology-enabled freight management practices, the company supports more consistent and informed supply chain operations.

"Businesses don't struggle with moving freight—they struggle with understanding everything happening around it," said Bob Mayo of Freight Management Inc. "When you can clearly see how freight is moving, what it costs at each step, and where delays are happening, you gain the ability to make better decisions and avoid problems that would otherwise go unnoticed."

Improving visibility across drayage operations often involves creating a clearer view of freight movement across major ports, rail ramps, and inland routes, along with more transparent access to associated charges. This level of insight allows businesses to better anticipate disruptions, reduce avoidable costs, and maintain more reliable delivery performance.

It also helps uncover inefficiencies that are often embedded in day-to-day operations. Hidden labor costs, gaps between systems, and communication delays can all contribute to increased expenses and missed timelines. As supply chains become more complex, identifying and reducing these inefficiencies is becoming a priority for organizations focused on long-term performance.

Freight Management Inc's approach reflects a broader shift within the logistics industry toward more connected and transparent freight management solutions. By aligning decades of freight brokerage and logistics experience with modern coordination strategies, companies are working to create systems that provide end-to-end visibility—from port and rail to final delivery.

As supply chain demands continue to intensify, visibility across drayage operations is becoming less of a competitive advantage and more of a requirement. Businesses that gain clearer insight into how their freight moves—and what it truly costs—are better positioned to navigate uncertainty, control expenses, and meet evolving customer expectations.

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For more information about Freight Management Inc., contact the company here:



Freight Management Inc.

Bob Mayo

(630) 627-6560

info@gofmi.com

500 Park Blvd, Suite 1420, Itasca, IL 60143