Wizeline Partners with DataCamp to Scale Company-Wide AI Upskilling, Making Every Role AI-Native

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline today announced an expansion of its company-wide AI Upskilling Program through a new agreement with DataCamp, the leading online learning platform focused on AI, data science and data engineering, trusted by 80% of the Fortune 1000. The initiative is designed to ensure that every Wizeliner, regardless of role, can operate with practical, applied AI readiness.

The partnership reinforces Wizeline’s commitment to Performance ^ AI , a framework built on the conviction that AI drives transformative performance only when it becomes part of a company’s operating foundation, rather than functioning as a disconnected experiment.

“Being AI-native isn’t just about having an AI team, it’s about how our Wizeliners work. Instead of reaching for AI as an afterthought, an AI-native employee defaults to it; it is the base setting for their entire way of working,” said Andy Eyherabide, Chief AI Officer (CAIO) at Wizeline. “This partnership helps us upskill the entire company, with hands-on learning for every function that translates directly how we build, deliver, and operate every single day.”

As enterprise AI spend rises and board scrutiny intensifies, many organizations struggle with fragile, isolated AI pilots that fail to compound into real ROI. Wizeline’s view is clear: the challenge is no longer whether to invest in AI but where to place the right bets and how to execute them safely.

That belief is at the heart of Wizeline’s New AI Playbook: AI changes performance only when it becomes part of the operating foundation, not when it’s layered on as a pilot or add-on. It requires defensible decision-making, repeatable execution, and low-risk integration into how work actually gets done.

“We’re raising the bar on what it means to be AI-native. AI is already the present, not the future,” said Andrés Angelani , CEO at Wizeline. “Our responsibility is to make sure every Wizeliner can apply it with confidence and real impact. This is a strategic investment in our people and in the outcomes we deliver to clients.”

Unlike traditional training programs that stop at content consumption, Wizeline is prioritizing learn-by-doing adoption, so teams can translate AI knowledge into execution quickly. DataCamp’s platform supports this approach with interactive exercises, challenges, and projects that help learners apply skills with confidence.

A Shared Foundation with Role-Specific Tracks

Wizeline’s program combines a unified baseline with targeted, functional training:

A foundational AI curriculum for everyone , establishing a common language, responsible usage, and baseline understanding



, establishing a common language, responsible usage, and baseline understanding Role-specific learning tracks (no “one size fits all”), such as AI for Developers, AI for Project Managers, AI for Marketing, AI for Finance, AI for People/HR, and more



(no “one size fits all”), such as AI for Developers, AI for Project Managers, AI for Marketing, AI for Finance, AI for People/HR, and more Practice environments and applied learning to to solidify the concepts and knowledge. The best way to learn, is by doing. accelerate real workflow integration





“What excites me most is the shift from ‘knowing about AI’ to actually using it role by role, workflow by workflow,” said Fausta Ballesteros, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Wizeline. “This enables our teams to work smarter and faster, and it strengthens how we show up for clients: with sharper thinking, better execution, and a truly AI-native culture.”

About Wizeline

Wizeline is a global technology services provider that helps businesses build and scale digital products, leveraging deep expertise across product engineering, data, and AI. Wizeline partners with organizations to accelerate transformation, improve outcomes, and build future-ready capabilities.

Learn more: https://www.wizeline.ai/

About DataCamp

DataCamp is the data and AI learning platform helping people do their best work in a changing world. Since 2013, DataCamp has grown into a global learning engine, supporting over 6,000 organizations and 17 million learners through practical, hands-on upskilling. Every interactive exercise, challenge, and project empowers learners to apply knowledge quickly and confidently.