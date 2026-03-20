Beverly, MA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBanana SEO, a leader in performance-focused digital marketing, has been ranked as the number one AI SEO agency in a recent list published by Digital Journal. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to transparency, measurable ROI, and innovative approaches in the realm of search engine optimization.

The list, which can be viewed here, evaluates agencies based on their ability to enhance visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-powered answer engines. GreenBanana SEO's top ranking underscores its expertise in leveraging AI technologies to drive search visibility and optimize digital marketing strategies.

Founded to address the gaps in traditional SEO services, GreenBanana SEO has consistently structured its campaigns around clear communication, defined benchmarks, and accountable performance metrics. This approach has not only set them apart from competitors but also ensured sustained success for their clients.

"Being recognized as the top AI SEO agency is a testament to our team's dedication and innovative spirit," said Kevin Roy, CEO of GreenBanana SEO. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing and delivering exceptional results for our clients."

GreenBanana SEO's unique focus on Generative Engine Optimization and AI-driven strategies has positioned it as a pioneer in the industry. The company's ability to adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape and its emphasis on performance metrics have been key factors in its success.

This recognition by Digital Journal not only validates GreenBanana SEO's efforts but also sets a new standard for excellence in the field of AI SEO. As businesses increasingly seek to improve their online presence, GreenBanana SEO remains at the forefront, offering cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of the modern digital ecosystem.

About GreenBanana SEO

GreenBanana SEO is a performance-focused digital marketing agency specializing in Generative Engine Optimization and AI-driven search visibility. Founded to address gaps in transparency and measurable ROI within traditional SEO services, the company structures campaigns around clear communication, defined benchmarks, and accountable performance metrics. GreenBanana SEO serves businesses seeking to improve visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-powered answer engines.

Press Inquiries

Kevin Roy

kroy [at] greenbananaseo.com

9783386500

https://greenbananaseo.com/

900 Cummings Center

Suite 211U

Beverly MA 01915