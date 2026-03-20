Radiant Ridge Energy Limited Announces Alberta Manufacturing Initiative to Support North American Power Infrastructure

Alberta, Canada , March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Radiant Ridge Energy Limited (RRE) is pleased to announce the launch of its Alberta Manufacturing Initiative, featuring a new generator assembly facility designed to meet the growing demand for modular power generation. This project is a key component of RRE’s strategy to deploy scalable, "behind-the-fence" power infrastructure specifically tailored for large energy consumers, such as data centers and industrial operators.

Expanding Manufacturing Capacity

The new facility will focus on the modular assembly of generator units used in gas-fired power plants and distributed energy systems. Key features of the facility include:

Initial Production Capacity: Capability to support approximately 200 MW of generator equipment per year.

Scalability: A modular production line design that allows for rapid scaling as market demand grows.

Strategic Integration: The factory will support both RRE’s internal power development projects and external customers seeking reliable modular generation solutions.

Streamlined Production and Strategic Impact

The assembly process will encompass full generator unit integration, including mechanical assembly, electrical system integration, and control system installation, followed by rigorous quality assurance and testing. This integrated approach is expected to significantly reduce deployment timelines for modular power plants and allow RRE to maintain greater control over critical infrastructure supply chains. By leveraging Alberta’s skilled industrial workforce and robust supply chain infrastructure, RRE is positioned to establish the province as a premier hub for distributed energy infrastructure.

Project Timeline

June 2026: Official project launch and facility development begins.

Q3 2026: Site preparation and facility construction.

Q4 2026: Installation of assembly equipment and production lines.

Early 2027: Initial commissioning of assembly operations.

2027 Onward: Full production capacity reached.

Partnership and Investment Opportunities

RRE is actively seeking to engage with the industry through multiple pathways:

Business Partnerships: Opportunities for project development, off-take agreements, and strategic alliances.

Investor Inquiries: Capital partnerships and institutional investment opportunities for those looking to participate in the future of modular power.

About Us

Radiant Ridge Energy Limited (RRE) is a Calgary-based natural gas power generation company specializing in behind-the-meter electricity solutions for data centers, high-performance computing facilities, and industrial applications across Alberta and Western Canada. Operating as a digital midstream provider, the company bridges upstream natural gas production with digital economy power demands through a proven 12-month deployment model. RRE is scaling toward 500+ MW capacity with international backing and strategic partnerships throughout the energy value chain.

Learn more at rreab.com.