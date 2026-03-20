Sasser, Inc. Names Michael Kelly as President of Chicago Freight Car and CF Rail Services

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sasser, Inc. today announced that it has named Michael Kelly as President of its Rail division, which includes Chicago Freight Car and CF Rail Services. He will report to Jeff Walsh, CEO of Sasser, Inc., and succeeds Thomas Clark, who is retiring after a distinguished career in the Rail Industry.

“We thank Tom Clark for his many contributions to Chicago Freight Car and CF Rail Services and wish him the best in retirement,” Walsh said. “Mike has been an outstanding leader within our organization, and we are excited to see him step into this highly strategic role.”

Kelly brings extensive experience in sales leadership and rail industry operations. Since joining Chicago Freight Car, he has served as Sales Director for the Eastern Region and, most recently, as Vice President of Sales, where he helped drive growth across the company’s leasing business.

Before joining Chicago Freight Car, Kelly held leadership roles within the rail industry, including managing mobile repair operations and supporting growth across full-service repair shops. Earlier in his career, he worked in industrial distribution, serving the pipe, valve, and fittings markets, as well as specialty chemicals.

“I am honored to step into the role of President to lead this exceptional organization and build upon the legacy we have established since 1928,” Kelly said. “I look forward to working with our talented employees to continue growing our business, strengthening our fleet and repair capabilities, and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner across the rail industry.”

About Chicago Freight Car and CF Rail Services

Chicago Freight Car is a premier independent railcar leasing solutions company, and CF Rail Services is a leading railcar repair and maintenance provider. Since 1928, we’ve left our mark on rail by providing a customer-focused, end-to-end experience that drives business results.

About Sasser, Inc.

Sasser, Inc. is a transportation asset services and management company with roots that began in Chicago 95 years ago and is employee-owned through an ESOP. What started as a single company has grown to include five subsidiaries: Chicago Freight Car, CF Rail Services, Union Leasing, Express 4X4 Truck Rental, and Falcon Lease. Our businesses are leaders in providing commercial- and industrial-focused rail, shipping, vehicle, and aviation transportation equipment solutions, including leasing, fleet management, repair, maintenance, and innovative technology services. Recognized as a leading Chicago employer by Crain’s and Fortune, Sasser prides itself on supporting a culture that empowers, recognizes, and rewards employees. For more information about Sasser Family Companies, visit www.sasser.com.

Contact:

Tonya Medley

1 (800) 517-0455



SOURCE Sasser, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a00ce74-08c0-4abe-8eca-2012b4a354b2