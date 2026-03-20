STLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or the “Company”) (NYSE:STLA) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On February 6, 2026, Stellantis “announced that as part of the reset of its business and as it prepares for the communication of its new strategic plan in May of this year, it has conducted a thorough assessment of its strategy and related costs required to align the Company with the real-world preferences of its customers”, which “resulted in charges of approximately €22.2 billion, excluded from [adjusted operating income], for the second half of 2025, including cash payments of approximately €6.5 billion, which are expected to be paid over the next four years.” On this news, the price of Stellantis shares declined by $2.26 per share, or approximately 23.7%, from $9.54 per share on February 5, 2026 to close at $7.28 on February 6, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stellantis securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com