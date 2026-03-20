GLOBAL Marks World Down Syndrome Day with Publication of Milestone Review of New Medical Guideline

DENVER, CO, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is proud to announce that the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) systemic review of the new edition of the GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome (GLOBAL Adult Guideline) has been published today in the prestigious Effective Health Care (EHC) Database.

This is an important milestone in the 5-to-7-year rigorous development process required to publish professional, evidence-based medical guidelines. The ECH publication includes updated findings on prevalence and treatment for common co-occurring conditions and paves the way for the Second Edition of the GLOBAL Adult Guideline, which should be finalized by the end of 2026 or early 2027. The new edition updates and expands the first edition, which was published in JAMA in 2020 and established the first evidence-based standards for the adult Down syndrome community. The JAMA publication was one of the most visited medical recommendation pages on the JAMA website and to date has been professionally referenced over 200 times.

"To be able to announce this in time for World Down Syndrome Day is particularly meaningful, said GLOBAL Vice President of Research and Medical Care Bryn Gelaro. “This publication, led by PICORI and AHRQ, is a powerful validation of the rigor we bring to Down syndrome research and medical care. By vetting clinical expertise against hard evidence, we are finally providing a reliable resource for medical professionals to ensure adults with Down syndrome receive the specialized, high-quality care they deserve."

In 2023, GLOBAL was awarded a competitive grant from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). This grant funded a milestone systematic review designed to answer the GLOBAL Adult Guideline authors’ critical health questions and synthesize clinical expertise and research evidence. To ensure the highest level of objectivity, the AHRQ—the federal agency tasked with improving the safety and quality of America’s healthcare system—was commissioned to lead the comprehensive review of the literature.

The quality of the AHRQ review manuscript earned immediate publication in the EHC Database. In addition, the publication was acknowledged as a vital contribution to national health standards by the Director of AHRQ at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Roger D. Klein, MD, JD.

“The GLOBAL Adult Guideline is important to my life,” says 2026 GLOBAL Ambassador Letizia Napoleone. “When I go to the doctor, I want to get better! They need to know about Down syndrome. I am proud to be part of GLOBAL who is helping doctors understand how to support people with Down syndrome to have healthy long lives.”

“We are deeply grateful to donors – including Key Collaborators and GLOBAL Member Organizations who understand the importance of this resource and have committed funds in support updates and the addition of important new medical cares,” says GLOBAL President & CEO Michelle Sie Whitten. It is also a testament to Bryn Gelaro and David Tolleson who have worked so diligently to ensure that the Guideline Workgroup can continue the complex task of rigorous review, excellent writing, and publication. As a mom to Sophia, it is wonderful to know that she will get infinitely better care in her old age because of this resource.”

The AHRQ systematic review will directly inform the 2nd Edition GLOBAL Adult Guidelines. While the first edition addressed nine critical areas— Behavior, Alzheimer’s/Dementia, Diabetes, Cardiovascular disease, Obesity, Osteoporosis, Atlantoaxial Instability, Thyroid Disease, and Celiac Disease, and Thyroid Disorders—the new edition will build on that foundation to include five additional topics:

Blood Cancers

Solid Tumor (Cancers)

Sleep Apnea

Eye and Vision

Musculoskeletal

"Our family is honored to support the GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome,” says Michele Ritter, a long-time GLOBAL supporter. “Having lost my beautiful sister Lorraine to Alzheimer’s, we know firsthand the gaps in medical care for adults with Down syndrome. We are proud and excited to support the 2nd edition and to see the impact these guidelines will have on the health and longevity of our loved ones around the world."

Fifty-four GLOBAL Member Organizations have supported the 2nd Edition GLOBAL Adult Guideline. One of the largest multi-year donors, the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands (DSA), based in Omaha, Nebraska, is grateful for GLOBAL’s efforts to establish this first-in-kind resource.

"For our families in the Midlands, these guidelines are more than just research—they are a lifeline," said DSA Executive Director Elizabeth Draney. "It is great to have federal support but equally important, the GLOBAL Adult Guideline is something that doctors in our community trust and can help ensure our adult with Down syndrome receive the best care possible. We pledged our support for the second edition because investing in the guideline is an investment in the health of every person with Down syndrome.”

In 2018 GLOBAL successfully lobbied and advocated for the first trans-National Institutes of Health Down syndrome funding program called the INCLUDE Project. In the time since the first edition of the GLOBAL Adult Guideline was published, the NIH INCLUDE Project has provided over $440M of funding to Down syndrome research that is contributing to the evidence that is the very foundation of the guidelines. In addition, the INCLUDE Project research is bolstering the evidence that contributes to the GLOBAL Adult Guideline evidenced by the 2nd Edition having 300% more quality publications to draw from.

List of GLOBAL Adult Guideline Authors: Medical Director at University of Pittsburgh Adult Down Syndrome Center, Peter Bulova (MD) , Medical Director of the Down Syndrome Clinic and Research Center at Kennedy Kreiger, George Capone (MD ), Medical Director and Co-Founder, Advocate Medical Group Adult Down Syndrome Center in Chicago, Brian Chicoine (MD), Executive Director of the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, CO Joaquín Espinosa(PhD) , Medical Director of Immunogenetics and Transplantation Laboratory at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Terry Harville (MD), Surgical Director of the Complex Obstructive Sleep Apnea Center at the University of Cincinnati, Christine Heubi (MD) , Assistant Professor in the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Nevada , Thessa Hilgenkamp (PhD ), Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Vishal Jhanji (MD), Medical Director, Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health, Barry Martin, MD , Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Emily McCourt (MD) , Director of the Down Syndrome Behavioral Health Collaborative, University of Colorado School of Medicine Lina Patel (PsyD ), Co-founder of the Adults with Down Syndrome Specialty Clinic at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Moya Peterson (PhD, ARNP) , Director of Medical Student Education, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Michael Puente Jr (MD), Medical Director of the Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium – Down Syndrome Principal Investigator at Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, Michael Rafii (MD, PhD) , Professor of Family and Community Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine Carl Tyler (MD) , and Provider at the Down Syndrome Center of Western PA and Medical Director of Street Medicine Pitt at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Anna Marie White (MD).

To learn more about the GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome visit https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/medical-care-guidelines-for-adults/.

For World Down Syndrome Day or GLOBAL Adult Guideline media inquiries, photos, and B-roll please contact Alex Lee at pr@globaldownsyndrome.org.

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About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 40 states and 11 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 130 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine

Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and

the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, X, Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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