ARQ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of Arq, Inc. (“Arq” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ARQ) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On March 9, 2026, that it decided to “pause GAC production to conduct a comprehensive engineering and production process optimization review of the path forward for the Company’s GAC business. As a result, the Company does not expect any GAC production in fiscal year 2026.” On this news, the price of Arq shares declined by $1.56 per share, or approximately 48.8%, from $3.20 per share on March 9, 2026 to close at $1.64 on March 10, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Arq securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com