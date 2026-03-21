Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Security Update While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $200K and Trump News Point to Bull Cycle

Dubai, UAE, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto's team just dropped a top level security update on its DeFi exchange and the presale response was immediate. Capital poured in faster than any previous round, pushing this project into a presale run drawing comparisons to the earliest days of every meme coin that created millionaires. The crypto news around Pepeto is accelerating ahead of a confirmed Binance listing, stages fill in days, and large wallets tied to major BTC holders are committing serious size at a pace that tells you they already calculated what this project delivers after launch.

Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Bitcoin price prediction and the latest Trump news pointing to a Bull cycle ahead, explain why the entire crypto market is setting up for its biggest move of 2026 and why the smartest capital is already positioned inside this presale.

Crypto News: Pepeto Update While the Bitcoin Price Prediction and Trump News Point to Bull Cycle

The timing of Pepeto's update could not land in a more charged crypto news environment than what the market is living through right now. The Bitcoin price prediction is far more bullish than the current price shows. BTC sits at $70,000 after falling from its $126,000 all time high, but Strategy added 18,000 BTC in a single week, spot ETFs posted their first five day inflow streak of 2026, and institutional analysts at CNBC project $175,000 to $225,000 for this cycle with a base case of $98,000 by year end.

The Fed held rates at 3.5% to 3.75% on March 18 but the dot plot still projects one cut this year, and Goldman Sachs sees room for two according to CoinDesk. Trump's incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh favors lower rates and takes over in May. Every piece of this setup points toward easier money in the second half of 2026, the exact environment behind every major crypto bull run. The BTC forecast benefits because rate cuts push capital into risk assets and early stage projects first are the ones to deliver the most returns when it happens.

The crypto news points up and the bitcoin price prediction points up. But even $200,000 is a 2.8x on a $1.3 trillion asset, and the wallets that built real fortunes in crypto never did it riding a large cap to a double. They found the early opportunities before the crowd showed up, and one of the strongest setups available right now is the viral Pepeto project.

Pepeto Security Update Positions It as the Opportunity Bitcoin Whales Are Rotating Into

Pepeto's exchange is the reason serious capital is rotating in, and the security update makes the picture complete. Traders rely on centralized exchanges for speed, low cost, and trust that tokens are real. DeFi has never delivered all three until now. Pepeto runs a zero fee execution layer across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with AI that audits every smart contract for scam patterns before a token can be traded. SolidProof verified the complete protocol before the presale, and the exchange is in final testing ahead of the Binance listing.

The numbers are accelerating faster than the crypto news can track. Stages close in days. Wallet data shows entries tied to major BTC holders going in heavy, because they see what this exchange at presale entry delivers once the listing arrives. The bitcoin price prediction targets $200,000 for a strong 2.8x over years. Pepeto's listing compresses far higher multiples into a single event, the Binance listing, and it is approaching fast according to the team. Every signal around this project points to the kind of return that outperforms every large cap in the market this year.

Conclusion

The crypto news, the bitcoin price prediction pointing toward $200,000, and Trump news building rate cut conditions all point in one direction. The wallets that built wealth from BTC early are already inside Pepeto's presale and the on-chain data is clear: whale addresses are loading heavily at presale pricing, and their record of moving before the market confirms what they expect after the Binance listing. Every cycle proves the same lesson. The investors who tracked whale movements and acted early tell the success stories, and the ones who waited paid those same wallets multiples higher.

Stages close faster every day while each round that fills pushes the entry cost higher. The Pepeto official website is where investors who understand that missing Pepeto in 2026 could be the most expensive decision of their life are entering right now. But the window to enter at this early level is shrinking fast, as the project is set to launch very soon.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Institutional analysts target $98,000 as the base case and $175,000 to $225,000 in bullish scenarios, with rate cuts and ETF inflows building demand the bitcoin price prediction has never had before.

Is Pepeto a good crypto to buy as the market recovers?

Pepeto solves DeFi's biggest problems with zero fee trading, cross chain transfers, and AI scam detection, with a Binance listing approaching and BTC whale wallets entering according to crypto news data.



