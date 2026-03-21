KosinCapital Announces Expansion of Global Capital Market Service System, Deepening International Investment and Financing Connections





DENVER, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KosinCapital (hereinafter referred to as Kosin) recently announced that it will further strengthen its global capital market service system, continuing to promote capital connections between international investors and growth-oriented enterprises. As an international capital market service institution established in 2025, KosinCapital is committed to providing investors and enterprises with a more efficient and transparent environment for participation in capital markets through professional financial services and a global market perspective.

Headquartered in Colorado, United States, KosinCapital focuses on capital market services and financial investment management. By integrating global market resources with modern financial technology infrastructure, the company continues to build a comprehensive financial service platform for global investors and enterprises. KosinCapital’s business scope covers traditional capital market assets including equities, ETFs, and bonds. Through systematic research and global market observation, the company provides diversified asset allocation channels for investors while offering capital connections and financing support for enterprises.

As global financial markets continue to evolve, capital flows and market connectivity are becoming increasingly internationalized. By establishing a cross-market capital service system, KosinCapital helps investors participate more conveniently in international financial markets while providing channels that connect growth-oriented enterprises with global capital resources. Through professional operations and an international perspective, the company aims to promote more efficient collaboration between capital and innovative industries.

In terms of trading mechanisms, KosinCapital has introduced a pre-market order matching mechanism, allowing investors to submit orders and participate in price discovery before regular market trading begins. This mechanism plays an important role in scenarios such as major market information releases, first-day trading of newly listed companies, and cross-time-zone investment activities. It helps investors arrange asset allocation and trading strategies in advance. Through this mechanism, investors can form more valuable reference price ranges before the market officially opens, thereby enhancing trading flexibility.

At the same time, KosinCapital has established a digital asset funding access and settlement system to improve capital flow efficiency and cross-border transaction capabilities. This system supports certain digital assets as sources of account funding and converts them automatically into trading margin through an automated conversion mechanism, enabling coordinated operation with traditional securities trading funding systems. Supported by distributed ledger technology and digital fund management systems, the platform’s capital flow process features verifiability, traceability, and high transparency, further improving fund security and clearing efficiency.

In terms of market service direction, KosinCapital focuses on global growth enterprise financing and capital connection, support for innovative technology and digital economy industries, services for green economy and sustainable development enterprises, as well as financial technology and digital asset-related businesses. Through these service areas, the company aims to promote deeper integration between capital and innovative industries while providing more diversified capital support for global economic development.

Relying on a mature risk management and compliance operation system, KosinCapital continues to strengthen its international operational capabilities. Through its global institutional investor network, unified multi-asset account management system, and international trading and clearing infrastructure, the company provides investors with a stable and reliable financial service environment. At the same time, the platform emphasizes transparent operations and standardized management to support long-term and steady development goals.

Looking ahead, KosinCapital stated that it will continue to deepen financial technology applications and global market research capabilities to further upgrade its capital market service system. By connecting global capital with innovative industries, KosinCapital aims to build a modern capital market platform that is more open, efficient, and internationally oriented.

“KosinCapital is committed to connecting global capital with innovation and development,” the company stated. “Through professional operations and a global market perspective, we hope to provide investors and enterprises with a more efficient environment for capital market participation and contribute to the long-term development of global financial markets.”

As the global financial environment continues to evolve, KosinCapital stated that it will continue to strengthen capital market connectivity through international expansion and technological innovation, and gradually build an internationally influential capital market service brand.

Media Contact

Company Name：KosinCapital

Contact Person：James Andrew Hardman

Email：support@kosin.vip

Website：https://www.kosin.vip/

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