Bitcoin Everlight Opens Phase 1 of Its Presale With Dual Audit and Dual KYC Verification Already in Place





Bitcoin Everlight has moved its public presale into Phase 2 with BTCL now priced at $0.0010, backed by four independently completed security and identity verifications established before the presale opened.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight, a transaction routing and validation network built to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, has confirmed that its public presale has entered Phase 1 last day with BTCL now priced at $0.0008 per token, as participant demand continues across all three shard activation tiers.

Phase 1 Pricing, Entry, and Shard Activation

Phase 1 is now active with BTCL available at $0.0008 per token, with a minimum entry of $50 accepted across more than nine cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ADA, USDC, and USDT. As a participant's cumulative USD commitment crosses a tier threshold, their shard activates automatically based on the value at the time of purchase — with BTCL rewards beginning to distribute immediately from that moment.

Three shard tiers are available during Phase 2. The Azure Shard activates at a $500 cumulative commitment and earns up to 12% APY in BTCL through the presale period, transitioning to BTC rewards from live routing activity at mainnet launch. The Violet Shard activates at $1,500 with up to 20% APY during presale. The Radiant Shard activates at $3,000 with up to 28% APY — the highest participation tier currently available, carrying the greatest network weight into the mainnet reward phase. All three tiers transition automatically at launch with no action required from the participant.

Node Infrastructure and How Rewards Are Generated

Bitcoin Everlight operates a Transaction Validation Node network responsible for transaction routing, network coordination, and reward distribution. Nodes contribute to performance through uptime consistency and verified transaction processing, with routing micro-fees distributed based on measurable contribution factors including routing volume, latency, and successful delivery rates. As network usage grows, the fee pool available for distribution grows proportionally.

Everlight Shards connect participants to that fee pool through a single activation step — with all technical operations handled automatically through the Everlight dashboard, accessible via MetaMask or WalletConnect on desktop and mobile. During the presale, activated shards earn fixed BTCL rewards. At mainnet launch, the same position transitions to performance-based BTC distribution from live routing fee activity — with the reward pool scaling directly with network transaction volume.

Security and Identity Verification

Before Phase 1 opened, Bitcoin Everlight completed dual smart contract audits through Spywolf and Solidproof, covering token issuance logic, shard reward distribution mechanics, and standard vulnerability classes. Both firms confirmed no critical vulnerabilities. Team identity verifications were completed through Spywolf and Vital Block — all four certificates publicly accessible from the project's security page.

"Phase 2 marks the next step in Bitcoin Everlight's presale rollout," said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight. "Participants entering during this phase lock in at current pricing, begin earning BTCL rewards immediately upon shard activation, and carry that position directly into the mainnet BTC reward phase."

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction-focused network built to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain. It coordinates transaction routing and node activity without modifying Bitcoin's underlying protocol or consensus mechanisms, keeping settlement on Bitcoin while handling network coordination at a separate layer. Bitcoin Everlight is conducting a multi-stage public presale, currently in Phase 1, as part of its initial network rollout.

For more information, visit:



Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Medium: https://medium.com/@BitcoinEverlight



Media Contact:

Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

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