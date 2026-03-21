ARQ INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Arq, Inc. on Behalf of Arq Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Arq To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Arq and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Arq, Inc. (“Arq” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARQ) on behalf of Arq stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Arq has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On March 9, 2026, Arq issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. Among other items, Arq reported a GAAP loss per share of $1.20, missing analyst estimates by $1.14. Arq also issued 2026 revenue guidance in the range of $120 million - $125 million, well below the $136.9 million consensus estimate. On March 10, 2026, during a related earnings call, Arq's Chief Executive Officer said that the Company had decided "to pause our GAC [granular activated carbon] production project to conduct a comprehensive engineering and production process optimization review of the best path forward" and did "not have a firm timeline for completion."



Following these disclosures, Arq's stock price fell $1.56 per share, or 48.75%, to close at $1.64 per share on March 10, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Arq shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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