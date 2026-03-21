TRUBRIDGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TruBridge, Inc. on Behalf of TruBridge Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In TruBridge (TBRG)To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in TruBridge and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TruBridge, Inc. (“TruBridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TBRG) on behalf of TruBridge stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TruBridge has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On March 17, 2026, TruBridge filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, in which it stated that TruBridge was unable to file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The report stated its inability to file was a result of “the identification of out-of-period errors of previously issued financial statements and the consequential need to complete certain related analyses.” In addition, the report stated that “the Company’s management identified errors in the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements, including for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, as well as out-of-period errors in the condensed financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2025. These errors relate to revenue recognition and related contract cost, stock-based compensation expense, and capitalized software development expense. As a result, the Company is required to make revisions to its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, filed with its Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years then ended, in order to recognize certain of such revenues, costs and expenses in the appropriate fiscal year.”





On this news, TruBridge’s stock price fell $1.84 per share, or 10.5%, to close at $15.75 per share on March 17, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TruBridge shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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